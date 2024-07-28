Everything that Marvel Studios revealed at Comic-Con 2024

When Marvel Studios announced it would finally be returning to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con this year, expectations were understandably high. Hours after the theatrical debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel was going to give us a glimpse at the future of the MCU following a few years of disappointing shows and movies. And what a future it is.

Before we get to the explosive reveals from the panel’s closing moments, let’s take a quick look back at all of the news Marvel shared on Saturday night at Comic-Con.

Captain America: Brave New World

After a slow year, Marvel plans to release three movies in 2025, the first of which will be Captain America: Brave New World. We already knew Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) would be taking up the mantle of Captain America, POTUS Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) would become the Red Hulk, and Tim Blake Nelson would reprise his role as The Leader.

On Saturday, Marvel shared more footage from the movie in which President Ross says that the Celestial from Eternals is made out of adamantium. We also learned that Giancarlo Esposito will play Sidewinder, King of the Serpent Society.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Thunderbolts*

High-quality render of the Thunderbolts concept art by Andy Park. Image source: Reddit

Up next was Thunderbolts* (yes, with the asterisk), but there wasn’t much news. Footage was shown of Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) meeting back up, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in Avengers Tower, and our first look at Lewis Pullman as “Bob,” aka Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the official title. Image source: Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie, which begins shooting next week, is officially titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It’s set in a retro-futuristic 1960s, and Michael Giacchino (who also worked on Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Homecoming) will compose the score.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to theaters on July 25, 2025.

Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is the new name for Avengers 5. Image source: Marvel Studios

Just when it started to look like Marvel Studios wasn’t going to make any major announcements at its panel, Kevin Feige brought out the big guns. First and foremost, Avengers: Doomsday is the new name of the movie previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It’s being directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame) and will focus on the legendary Marvel villain Doctor Doom. Here’s the kicker: Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU to play Doctor Doom in both Doomsday and Secret Wars.

“New mask, same task.”



Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Avengers: Doomsday currently has a May 2026 release date.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is coming out May 2027. Image source: Marvel Studios

As it turns out, the Russo brothers are directing two upcoming Avengers movies, just as they did with Infinity War and Endgame at the end of the Infinity Saga. As noted above, we’ll see Downey Jr’s Victor von Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars as well.

Avengers: Secret Wars will close out the Multiverse Saga in May 2027.