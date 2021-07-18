Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of July 18th

There were more than a few slow weeks for Netflix early in 2021, but those days are over. The week of July 18th is yet another banger for Netflix, with a bunch of exciting original shows and movies making their debut. Personally, I can’t wait to see what Kevin Smith has done with his Masters of the Universe reboot. Reality fans will also be pleased to see Too Hot to Handle return with more episodes, and they’re likely curious about Sexy Beasts as well.

Today's Top Deal

This robot vacuum is way too good to be on sale for just $69.99! List Price: $79.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $10.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix Releases | Week of July 18th

Tuesday, July 20th

milkwater

Wednesday, July 21st

Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives.

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they’ll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY Heroes from “Trollhunters,” “3Below” and “Wizards” join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.



Thursday, July 22nd

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.



Friday, July 23rd

A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team.

Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of “Kingdom.”

The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of “Sky Rojo,” from the creators of “Money Heist.”



Saturday, July 24th

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

Netflix Departures | Week of July 18th

Monday, July 19th

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

Thursday, July 22nd

Oh My Ghost

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of July 18th. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in July, plus the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Today's Top Deal

Score an amazing foldable 4K camera drone for just $59.99 with coupon code D25SAVE40! List Price: $99.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $40.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: D25SAVE40

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission