Best Netflix Shows & Series (July 2021)

Are you looking for the best shows on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. Netflix regularly adds new shows and series to watch, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on the best Netflix shows and series.

Netflix has been facing more and more competition from pretty much everyone else lately. That means that it has to fight for your subscription. As a result, expect the company to produce more and more high-quality content over the next few months and years.

Of course, it can be hard to find new content. That’s because of the fact that there’s always so much new stuff. Here are the best Netflix shows and series for July 2021.

Best Netflix shows and series for July 2021

Never Have I Ever Season 2

This series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, and is created by the great Mindy Kaling. In other words, expect awesomeness!

Sexy Beasts

Sick and tired of traditional dating shows? Sexy Beasts takes the concept and flips it on its head. How? Well, everyone is dressed in a different animal costume. The concept is that contestants are dating solely on personality. Cue drama.

Master of the Universe: Revelation

He-Man is finally back. Netflix has revived the classic Masters of the Universe saga in this new series. The show takes the characters that you know and love from the original series, and breathes new life into them.

Full list of new Netflix shows and series for July 2021

Looking forward to new stuff? Here are all the best Netflix shows and series that are new to the platform this month.

Streaming July 1st

Air Force One

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Austin Powers in Goldmember, International Man of Mystery, and The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM

The Game

Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES

Hampstead

The Karate Kid Parts I, II, and III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld, Underwold: Awakening, and Underwold: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Streaming July 4th

We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 5th

You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming July 6th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming July 7th

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

American Ultra

Streaming July 13th

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Streaming July 17th

Cosmic Sin

Streaming July 20th

milkwater

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 23rd

Streaming July 24th

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

Streaming July 26th

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

Streaming July 27th

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Operative

Streaming July 28th

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)

Streaming July 29th

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

The Vault

That’s it for all of the best new Netflix shows and series. Check back next month though. We’ll be updating this piece regularly!