Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Best Sellers
    08:06 Deals

    5 white-hot products on Amazon are finally back after selling out
  2. Nintendo Switch OLED Pre Order
    15:13 Deals

    Pre-order the new Nintendo Switch OLED model right here, right now
  3. Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
    13:59 Deals

    One of the best robot vacuums on the planet now has a self-emptying dock you can get at Am…
  4. Best Hair Dryer 2021
    11:13 Deals

    Moda One is just like Dyson’s crazy $400 hair dryer, but it costs half as much today…
  5. Amazon Deals
    10:30 Deals

    Today’s best deals: 10 hidden deals for Prime members only, $100 off Apple Watch S6,…
HomeEntertainmentTV Shows

Best Netflix Shows & Series (July 2021)

July 15th, 2021 at 4:01 PM
By and
Best Netflix Shows & Series

Are you looking for the best shows on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. Netflix regularly adds new shows and series to watch, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on the best Netflix shows and series.

Netflix has been facing more and more competition from pretty much everyone else lately. That means that it has to fight for your subscription. As a result, expect the company to produce more and more high-quality content over the next few months and years.

Of course, it can be hard to find new content. That’s because of the fact that there’s always so much new stuff. Here are the best Netflix shows and series for July 2021.

Best Netflix shows and series for July 2021

Never Have I Ever Season 2

This series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, and is created by the great Mindy Kaling. In other words, expect awesomeness!

Sexy Beasts

Sick and tired of traditional dating shows? Sexy Beasts takes the concept and flips it on its head. How? Well, everyone is dressed in a different animal costume. The concept is that contestants are dating solely on personality. Cue drama.

Master of the Universe: Revelation

He-Man is finally back. Netflix has revived the classic Masters of the Universe saga in this new series. The show takes the characters that you know and love from the original series, and breathes new life into them.

Full list of new Netflix shows and series for July 2021

Best Netflix Shows and Series
“Sexy Beasts” is a new reality dating show with a twist that’s coming to Netflix. Image source: Netflix

Looking forward to new stuff? Here are all the best Netflix shows and series that are new to the platform this month.

Streaming July 1st

  • Air Force One
  • Audible NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember, International Man of Mystery, and The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • The Best of Enemies
  • Boogie Nights
  • Born to Play
  • Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Congo
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Dynasty Warriors NETFLIX FILM
  • The Game
  • Generation 56k NETFLIX SERIES
  • Hampstead
  • The Karate Kid Parts I, II, and III
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Life as We Know It
  • Love Actually
  • Mary Magdalene
  • Memoirs of a Geisha
  • Midnight Run
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway NETFLIX ANIME FILM
  • Mortal Kombat (1995)
  • No Strings Attached
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Ophelia
  • Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
  • She’s Out of My League
  • Spanglish
  • Star Trek
  • The Strangers
  • Stuart Little
  • Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
  • Sword of Trust
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day
  • Underworld, Underwold: Awakening, and Underwold: Rise of the Lycans
  • What Dreams May Come
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love
  • Young Royals NETFLIX SERIES
  • ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 3rd

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Streaming July 4th

Streaming July 5th

Streaming July 6th

Streaming July 7th

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

  • American Ultra

Streaming July 13th

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Streaming July 17th

  • Cosmic Sin

Streaming July 20th

  • milkwater

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

  • Still Working 9 to 5 
  • Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 23rd

Streaming July 24th

  • Charmed: Season 3
  • Django Unchained

Streaming July 26th

  • The Walking Dead: Season 10
  • Wynonna Earp: Season 4

Streaming July 27th

Streaming July 28th

Streaming July 29th

  • Resort to Love NETFLIX FILM
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

  • The Vault

That’s it for all of the best new Netflix shows and series. Check back next month though. We’ll be updating this piece regularly!

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information