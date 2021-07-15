Best Netflix Shows & Series (July 2021)

Are you looking for the best shows on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. Netflix regularly adds new shows and series to watch, and we’ve rounded them all up in our guide on the best Netflix shows and series.
Netflix has been facing more and more competition from pretty much everyone else lately. That means that it has to fight for your subscription. As a result, expect the company to produce more and more high-quality content over the next few months and years.
Of course, it can be hard to find new content. That’s because of the fact that there’s always so much new stuff. Here are the best Netflix shows and series for July 2021.
- Sex Life — This steamy new Netflix original series has everyone talking
- Sexy Beasts — You’ve never seen anything like this dating show
- Fear Street Part Two: 1978 — This terrifying horror movie is #1 on Netflix right now
- Virgin River — The show that finally booted Manifest off the top spot
Best Netflix shows and series for July 2021
Never Have I Ever Season 2
This series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, and is created by the great Mindy Kaling. In other words, expect awesomeness!
Sexy Beasts
Sick and tired of traditional dating shows? Sexy Beasts takes the concept and flips it on its head. How? Well, everyone is dressed in a different animal costume. The concept is that contestants are dating solely on personality. Cue drama.
Master of the Universe: Revelation
He-Man is finally back. Netflix has revived the classic Masters of the Universe saga in this new series. The show takes the characters that you know and love from the original series, and breathes new life into them.
Full list of new Netflix shows and series for July 2021
Looking forward to new stuff? Here are all the best Netflix shows and series that are new to the platform this month.
Streaming July 1st
- Air Force One
- Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Austin Powers in Goldmember, International Man of Mystery, and The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
- The Game
- Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid Parts I, II, and III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld, Underwold: Awakening, and Underwold: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
- ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Streaming July 2nd
- The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
- Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
- Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Snowpiercer
Streaming July 3rd
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
Streaming July 4th
- We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 5th
- You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 6th
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 7th
- Brick Mansions
- Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM
- This Little Love of Mine
Streaming July 8th
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
- RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 9th
- Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
- How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM
- Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 10th
- American Ultra
Streaming July 13th
- Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 14th
- A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
- The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
- Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 15th
- A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM
- BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 16th
- The Beguiled
- Deep — NETFLIX FILM
- Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
- Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Streaming July 17th
- Cosmic Sin
Streaming July 20th
- milkwater
Streaming July 21st
- Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
- Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 22nd
- Still Working 9 to 5
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 23rd
- A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
- Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 24th
- Charmed: Season 3
- Django Unchained
Streaming July 26th
- The Walking Dead: Season 10
- Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Streaming July 27th
- All American: Season 3
- Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Operative
Streaming July 28th
- Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Fantastic Fungi
- The Flash: Season 7
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES
- Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
Streaming July 29th
- Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 30th
- Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 31st
- The Vault
That’s it for all of the best new Netflix shows and series. Check back next month though. We’ll be updating this piece regularly!