Every new TV show and movie coming to Peacock in July 2021

Peacock remains an underdog in the streaming wars, but month after month, the number of interesting originals on the service grows. For example, Peacock’s July 2021 lineup includes a new series called Dr. Death, which is based on a true story about a terrifying doctor. Featured in the show are Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, and AnnaSophia Robb. Other highlights in July include all of the Harry Potter movies, all four entries in The Hunger Games series, and the complete Godfather trilogy.

Streaming July 1st

3 Bears Christmas, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

A Single Shot, 2013

Abigail, 2019

After the Wizard, 2011

Albion the Enchanted Stallion, 2017

All Eyez on Me, 2017* (*exclusive to Peacock)

And While We Were Here, 2012

Antz, 2017*

Bad Teacher, 2011

Baked in Brooklyn 2016

Balls of Fury, 2007*

Because I Said So, 2007*

Bermuda Tentacles, 2014

Better Watch Out, 2016

Born on the Fourth of July, 1989

Boyz N The Hood, 1991

Cardboard Boxer, 2016

CarGo, 2017

Cavemen, 2013

Conan the Destroyer, 1984

Daredevil, 2003*

Darkman, 1990*

Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead, 2014

Death Becomes Her, 1992*

Deep Impact, 1998*

Dino King, 2012

Do the Right Thing, 1989*

Doomsday, 2008*

End of Days, 1999

Erin Brockovich, 2000*

Far From Heaven, 2002

Fast & Furious, 2009*

Fast Five, 2011*

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998*

Finding Fish, 2017

Flashdance, 1983

Ghost Squad, 2014

Grown Ups, 2010*

Grown Ups 2, 2013*

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001*

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002*

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004*

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005*

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007*

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009*

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, 2010*

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, 2011*

Hatched, 2015

Hellboy II: The Golden Army, 2008*

I am Bolt, 2016*

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007*

In the Doghouse, 2014

Inception, 2010*

Izzie’s Way Home, 2016

Jaws, 1975*

Jaws 2, 1978*

Jaws 3-D, 1983*

Jaws: The Revenge, 1987*

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990*

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie, 2002*

Junior, 1994

Jungle Bunch, 2017

Killing Escobar, 2021*

King Kong, 2005*

Knock Knock, 2015

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Mamma Mia!, 2008*

Megamind, 2021

Moon Man, 2013

Monsters vs. Aliens 2009

Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

Non-Stop, 2014

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice, 2016

Paper Soldiers, 2002*

Princess and the Pony, 2011

Psycho, 1960*

Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo

Rain Man, 1988

Robin Hood, 2010*

Role Models, 2008*

The Adventure Club, 2017

The Best Man Holiday, 2013

The Birds, 1963*

The Boss Baby: Family Business, 2021*

The Godfather I, 1972

The Godfather II, 1974

The Godfather III, 1990

The Hulk, 2003

The Hunger Games, 2012

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 1, 2014

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay – Part 2, 2015

The Fast and the Fierce, 2017

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, 2006*

The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003*

The Little Witch, 2018

The Magnificent Seven, 2016*

The Preacher’s Wife, 1996

The Rundown, 2003*

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005*

The Skulls, 2000*

The Wedding Planner, 2001*

Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation, 2021

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1988

Smokey and the Bandit III, 1983

Snowtime, 2015

Spawn, 1997*

Twins, 1988

Van Helsing, 2004*

Walking Tall, 2004

Wanted, 2008*

XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017*

Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7

Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12

Family Karma, Season 1

Magic City, Season 1-2

Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7

Mighty Ones, Season 2

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12

PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1

Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1

Shah’s of Sunset, Season 8

Very Cavallari, Season 3

Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4

World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2

Streaming July 3rd

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012*

Streaming July 4th

WWE Icons: Lex Luger

WWE Icons: Revisited

Streaming July 7th

The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*

Arpo, Season 1

Gecko’s Garage, Season 1

Go Buster, Season 1

Little Baby Bum, Season 1

Morphie, Season 2

Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1

Supa Strikas, Season 1-3

T-Rex Ranch, Season 1

The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1

Snowtime, 2015

The Saddle Club, Season 1-3

Streaming July 9th

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 26-27

Streaming July 14th

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming July 15th

Signs, 2002

The Sixth Sense, 1999

The Happening, 2008*

The Village, 2004*

Unbreakable, 2000

Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

Archibald’s Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)*

Ming’s Dynasty, Season 1

The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2

The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1

Streaming July 16th

The Sisters of ’96; The 1996 USA Women’s Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)*

’96 Olympic Women’s Soccer Final, 2021*

Ray, 2004*

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011*

Streaming July 21st

The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*

Streaming July 22nd

Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)

Streaming July 23rd

Snapped, Season 9

Streaming July 29th

The Croods, 2013*

That is everything new coming to NBC’s streaming service this July, but we’ll be back in a few weeks with all the latest original shows, movies, and licensed content coming to Peacock next month.

