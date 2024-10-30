Disney+ app finally gets its own top 10 list of movies and shows

If you’re struggling to decide what to watch on Disney+, this new feature is about to make your decision much easier. This week, Disney+ launched a new Top 10 Today row, which shows the most popular shows and movies on the service in every region for that day. If you subscribe to Disney+, you can find the new row on the home screen right now.

“On any given day, the set will feature 10 different series and/or films that are currently popular on Disney+ in your country or territory,” the company explains in a blog post on its website. “For series, engagement is reflected at the episode level, which comes in handy when you need help identifying when new episodes have been released.”

Disney explains that the Top 10 Today selection isn’t decided solely by views. The list factors in the growing popularity of new titles and the total views within the last day. Disney+ will also take into account all of the content in your subscription plan, so if you have any bundle that includes Hulu, you will see those titles in the list as well.

Disney says profile settings such as content rating level can affect the list. It is also worth noting that Top 10 Today isn’t available to Junior Mode profiles yet.

As noted above, your Top 10 Today won’t look like everyone else’s, but here’s what I saw on the list when I opened up the Disney+ app in the US on October 30, 2024:

Hocus Pocus Agatha All Along Hocus Pocus 2 Halloweentown The Simpsons: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year Venom Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge Mickey’s Spooky Stories Haunted Mansion Kiff: The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House

As you can tell, Halloween-themed content is dominating the charts just a day before the spooky holiday. We’ll be sure to check back in over the coming days and weeks to see how much Disney+’s Top 10 Today changes on a daily basis.