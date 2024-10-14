Destiny: Rising brings the popular online FPS to mobile devices

Yet another video game franchise is coming to your smartphone. Destiny: Rising is a new free-to-play mobile sci-fi RPG shooter developed and produced by NetEase Games (Marvel Rivals). According to the announcement, this new mobile title “delivers a brand-new adventure set in an alternate Destiny timeline.” In other words, it sounds like you won’t need to be caught up on the story of Destiny or Destiny 2 to understand what’s going on here.

As the team at NetEase Games explains in a developer preview video, this game takes place in an era before the familiar classes of hunter, titan, and warlock were established. This time, rather than choosing a class and charting your own path, you’ll play as one of a few unique characters with their own backstories, abilities, and personalities.

Even though this is a mobile game, it will feature many of the same game modes from Destiny 2. For instance, there will be missions, strikes, and 6-player player-vs-environment (PvE) activities. There will also be new modes, but they didn’t share any details.

The developers also note that there will be plenty of new weapons to collect “from normal drops all the way up to the Exotic tier.” There will also be an entirely new rarity class known as “Mythic,” along with a new weapon type you won’t find in Destiny 2.

Meanwhile, Destiny developer Bungie says it will provide “oversight and approvals.”

NetEase Games will host a closed alpha test on November 1 in the US and Canada. If you want to participate, head to this website to preregister. NetEase Games recommends a device with a Snapdragon 845 chip or newer for the best performance on Android devices and an iPhone 8 or newer for iOS devices.

If you want to know more, be sure to watch the Destiny: Rising developer preview below: