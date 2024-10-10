Nintendo Switch might still be getting new games in 2030

We know that Nintendo is at most a few months away from announcing a new console, but that doesn’t mean your Switch will suddenly run out of games. In fact, one game developer believes that studios will continue to support the first Switch with new games for years to come, even as sales begin to slow down following the launch of the Switch 2.

Speaking with VideoGamer this week, Outright Games production director Chris Rose said that he wouldn’t be surprised if he was still working on Switch games in six years.

“I would be amazed if we’re still not supporting Switch come like 2028, for example, maybe even longer than that,” he said. “If someone said to me in 2030, we need this to come out [on Switch], it wouldn’t shock me. Again, there’s 140 plus million of them out there.”

As he points out, Nintendo has sold over 140 million Switch consoles to date, making it the third best-selling game console of all time. Even if Nintendo’s Switch 2 is a smash hit out of the gate, there are still tens of millions of Switch consoles out in the wild.

Rose explained that countless kids are going to get a Switch as a hand-me-down when an older sibling upgrades to a next-gen console. There will also be thousands of Switch consoles trading hands on the second-hand market. All of those Switch owners are going to want to buy games for their console—the market isn’t going anywhere.

“So make sure you support the ones that are out there and still actively engaged with, because not everyone wants to go out and buy the brand new [console] for a younger child,” Rose added. “But we know that there are loads of kids gonna be playing [a Switch] for at least another four or five years, if not longer. So that’s why you have to support these consoles.”

Outright Games just released SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game for Switch.