Deadpool & Wolverine will make NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye blow up all over again

Being obsessed with NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye song and its award-winning choreography wasn’t on my bingo card for things I’d do this month, but here we are. Not only I can’t get the song out of my head, but I’m also tempted to learn part of that dance routine. It should surely help me with my ongoing marathon training by adding some novelty to my workout sessions.

Yes, dancing can be a great way to work out and something I’ve long wanted to incorporate into my training. But the NSYNC Bye Bye Bye choreography obsession isn’t about that at all. As some of you have guessed by now, it’s all about Deadpool 3, aka Deadpool & Wolverine, which has started playing around the world.

Going into the movie, I already knew that Bye Bye Bye would be one of the songs I’d hear during the action. Marvel released the official Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack a few weeks ago, and NSYNC’s inclusion was certainly a surprise. I couldn’t wait to see what it was all about.

Now that I saw the movie, I’m not going to tell you how Reynolds & Co. used Bye Bye Bye. The only Deadpool 3 spoiler I’ll give you is that you’ll be obsessed with the song as soon as you’ve seen the film this weekend. That’s it, that’s all I’m going to say about Deadpool & Wolverine, even though I now know everything about the film.

All I’m going to talk about now is the NSYNC Bye Bye Bye choreography.

Released all the way back in 2000, Bye Bye Bye is a song I haven’t heard in quite a while. Interestingly, Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t the first Marvel movie to use it. Fans of NSYNC and X-Men movies might remember that Bye Bye Bye is also part of the X2 movie launched in 2003.

As for the choreography, Bye Bye Bye won MTV’s Best Choreography award in 2000. That was long before we ever dreamed of seeing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the same film.

Here’s the original music video where you can catch parts of the Bye Bye Bye choreography:

An NSYNC live performance of the song will give you a better look at all the dance moves you might want to learn:

The best part about dancing, just like NSYNC in Bye Bye Bye, is that you don’t even have to go to dance classes to do it. Thanks to YouTube, you can do it right at home.

The Beginner Dance Tutorials YouTube channel has you covered. Here’s a simple rundown of the popular dance for you:

A nearly 30-minute long dance tutorial from the same source is what you really need to learn the Bye Bye Bye choreography:

You might ask yourself why Deadpool & Wolverine revived this particular song. Why have searches for Bye Bye Bye blown up in recent weeks? And why was NSYNC at the Deadpool 3 premiere a few days ago? It turns out that someone in Ryan Reynolds’ proximity had a huge influence on all of that:

That’s right, it turns out that Blake Lively is a huge NSYNC fan. And that’s just another fun detail to remember when you see Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters.