There are six more months to go until Deadpool 3’s July 26th release date, and we have great news. Ryan Reynolds took to social media to announce the film has wrapped filming, which is a tremendous update, considering everything the film went through.

I’m already excited to see Deadpool 3 and how the film will bridge Fox’s Marvel universe and the MCU. The arrival of Deadpool and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the MCU is a big deal. It’s also enough for the sequel to make at least a billion dollars at the box office this summer.

However, the film still needs to tell a great story, which plenty of recent MCU projects have struggled to do. And that story hasn’t leaked. I find it incredible that the full plot of Deadpool 3 is still a secret, despite Marvel finishing shooting the movie.

The announcement that filming has wrapped with six months to go is amazing for another reason. Marvel can take its time to deliver a great movie. It’s not just the story that has to be great. This is a superhero movie, so it’ll feature plenty of special effects. The teams working on them will hopefully have enough time to do it rather than having to rush against tight deadlines.

Spoilers might still follow below.

Deadpool 3 was lucky enough to have started production before the writers went on strike. The film had a full script in place. And while they couldn’t make changes to it, and Reynolds could not improvise during the strike, they could still shoot the film. Then, the actors went on strike a few months ago.

Director Shawn Levy said at one point a few months ago that he had about half the Deadpool 3 shot and edited. And they were waiting for the strikes to end.

Production resumed almost immediately, as Deadpool 3 is a big priority for Marvel and Disney. As a reminder, Deadpool 3 is the only movie in Marvel’s MCU roster for 2024. Everything got pushed back to 2025 or later.

The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect



I got to make a… pic.twitter.com/aEasnxo6cD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2024

Fast-forward to Wednesday and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to announce the sequel has wrapped filming. He also took the expected shot at Hugh Jackman in the process:

What we know about the Deadpool 3 plot

I didn’t expect shooting to end so early in 2024. If anything, I feared that more delays might be in order. We saw plenty of set photos and videos leak in the past few weeks, revealing some exciting Deadpool 3 details. But we had no idea how they fit into the story. Or where filming was at.

As with other Marvel productions, there’s always the risk of Deadpool 3 needing additional photography. It can happen, but there’s time to do it, with more than six months left until the film’s premiere. But there is one Marvel insider who took to Twitter to clarify that Deadpool 3 isn’t like other Phase 5 and Phase 6 movies. It follows Iger’s new policies to ensure that scenes and sequences are locked so the VFX teams can work on them:

So I’ve heard that this film is essentially following Iger’s new mandates and shots and sequences have been locked much earlier that previous films to allowed the cgi teams time no changes through the process — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 24, 2024

Back to the strikes, it’s very likely that VFX work continued during the strikes. If Levy’s estimate is accurate, the Deadpool 3 footage Marvel was able to shoot before the actors stopped working was quite significant.

If you follow Marvel leaks, and especially Deadpool 3 ones, you probably suspect why the VFX will be so important. It’s not just about Logan fighting Wade. Deadpool 3 should feature a ton of cameos from the multiverse, including plenty of fan-favorite X-Men members and their specific powers.

Speaking of leaks, I did say more than once that MCU spoilers do not ruin the watching experience for me. I love the spoilers and the what-ifs. But when I see the movie, I enjoy it for what it is, regardless of what text-based spoilers have told me.

With Deadpool 3, some of the plot points have leaked. They’re related to the cameos, the purpose of the TVA, and the reason Deadpool has to traverse to the MCU. But the full plot hasn’t leaked. That’s a welcome departure from pretty much every MCU project in Phase 5 and Phase 6. Let’s see how long we can keep it that way.

Finally, I’ll remind you that leaks say the first Deadpool 3 trailer will drop during Super Bowl 58 in a few weeks. They make even more sense now that we know filming has wrapped.