Deadpool 3 trailer to debut during Super Bowl 58, insider claims

Deadpool 3 will be the first and only MCU movie of the year, and we’ll have to wait until late July to see it. Therefore, the first Deadpool 3 trailer should drop about six months ahead of the theatrical debut. And since Super Bowl LVIII is the place where Marvel releases new trailers for upcoming MCU attractions, a Deadpool 3 trailer seems like a given. A well-known insider says that’s what’s going to happen. Some spoilers might follow.

The first brand-new Marvel project of the year is already streaming on Disney Plus. Echo premiered earlier this week, and all five episodes are available for you to binge.

The only Marvel movie of the year

Without spoiling anything, I’ll tell you the Echo credits scene at the end of the finale teases big MCU developments. But I will say it’s not directly connected to Deadpool 3.

After Echo, we will have to wait quite a while for new MCU content. In fact, 2024 won’t be the greatest year for the MCU, as Marvel had to delay various movies following the extended strikes last year. It’s not a bad development, as the writers and actors got better deals out of it. Marvel has more time to fix the quality of the MCU, so fans should get better content down the road.

Deadpool 3 first look photo shows off Deadpool and Wolverine in costume.

The only reason we’re even getting Deadpool 3 this year has to do with the fact that the sequel was already in production by the time the strikes started. Marvel might have finished it, too, if it weren’t for the actors going on strike. Marvel had shot about half of the movie before the actors’ strike. Work then restated on the production soon after the strikes ended.

Marvel doesn’t have to start promoting the film yet, as there’s plenty of time to go until that July 26th release date. Not to mention that fans were treated to a ton of leaks that might do more for the movie than anything else. We already saw the new Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) costumes thanks to a variety of Deadpool 3 set photo leaks that angered Reynolds in the process.

When is the Super Bowl?

Still, Marvel will want to make the most of Deadpool 3, a movie that many expect to top $1 billion at the box office. This hasn’t happened yet with any of the Multiverse Saga movies made by Marvel. Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s nearly $2 billion is a Sony movie.

With all that in mind, seeing a Deadpool 3 teaser of any sort at Super Bowl LVIII next month seems like a given. You don’t need insiders and leaks to assume that will happen.

It’s the place to advertise new movies, especially in the year following those big strikes. It’s not just Marvel that’s had to postpone productions. I’d also expect Dune 2, Civil War, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailers during the NFL show. That’s just speculation, of course. But these are some of the movies hitting theaters soon.

Since this is the MCU, we routinely get plenty of leaks about upcoming attractions, trailer release date included. Daniel Richtman, a well-known figure in the world of MCU leaks, said on his Patreon that the first Deadpool 3 trailer would drop during the Super Bowl.

That will be February 11th, in case you didn’t know. We still don’t know who will play the game, as the playoffs are just starting. But Usher will play the halftime show. And, if Richtman’s leak is accurate, the first Deadpool 3 trailer will be part of the Super Bowl entertainment.