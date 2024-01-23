The Deadpool 3 cast and crew restarted filming on the highly anticipated movie soon after the strikes ended. There’s serious pressure on Marvel to finish the movie, as this will be the only MCU project to get a theatrical release this year. But with half the movie done before the actors went on strike, Marvel has plenty of time to finish it before the July 26 release date.

But as production continues, so does the neverending stream of set photo leaks.

After a set of images leaked that upset Deadpool 3’s main star, Ryan Reynolds, we are now treated to a similar set of photos and even a video. Like previous leaks, we see the characters in full battle gear. It’s not just Reynolds’ Deadpool in the following images. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in his yellow suit that leaked previously is also present.

What’s different from previous leaks is that we have multiple Deadpool versions in the photos. That’s not a Deadpool 3 spoiler, as we already expect the movie to be a multiverse adventure. Any multiverse film will involve several variants of the characters as well as exciting cameos from the greater Marvel universe. That’s the whole point of a multiverse movie.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

And no, you can’t bring Deadpool into the MCU fold without a multiverse narrative.

What is puzzling, at least to this MCU fan, is a variant of Deadpool that shows up in here. That’s a spoiler, so do not proceed if you want to be surprised.

If Marvel’s Loki taught us anything, it’s that variants can be exciting. The main Loki variant in Loki is not the one that you remember from the Infinity Saga. But by the time season 2 ended, the new Loki variant had become the most important Loki ever. Then we have Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), another Loki. And we saw plenty of other Lokis along the way.

The same will happen in Deadpool 3. The only difference is that the main Deadpool, the one from the Fox universe of Marvel movies, isn’t dead.

Some Deadpool variants that will appear in the sequel have already leaked. We’ve written about the kid version of Mr. Pool and Dogpool. Headpool and Babypool also appeared in Deadpool 3 leaks.

New set images and video from the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ reveals a look at Ryan Reynolds playing a Deadpool variant with big hair pic.twitter.com/Vqr4NCtWH1 — Multiverse Analysis (@TheAnalystOne) January 21, 2024

Hot(ter) Deadpool?

As you can see in the tweet above, Deadpool 3 will feature scenes where more than one Deadpool variant is present. In the scene above, we see Deadpool Prime (the ugly one), Dogpool (also pretty gnarly), and a Deadpool variant that Deadpool Prime wishes to be.

I have no idea what to call this Deadpool version. Heandsomepool? Hotpool? What is clear is that this Deadpool version managed to reverse his condition. After all, that’s what Deadpool has been trying to do since the first movie.

But just because he’s good-looking and has amazing hair, don’t expect this Deadpool to be a good guy. The way Deadpool looks is part of what drives him. I can’t help but wonder what this version of Deadpool will be up to, given that he was successful in beating cancer.

What seems to be clear is that the normal-looking Deadpool won’t be here to stay. Rumors say that the TVA is now recruiting the best versions of superheroes from the multiverse so they can fight the big villain of Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

The original ugly Merc with a Mouth will probably be on that team. There should not be any questions about it. Also, it’s the Deadpool we want on that Avengers team.

Back to the set photos leak, it’s unclear what happens in these scenes. The video is super zoomed in, and the actors are obviously on a break between takes. I will note that all the previous Deadpool 3 set photo leaks came from the same set, which seems to be the Void. We last saw the Void in Loki season 1. It’s the place where destroyed universes and pruned people go to die.

It’s likely you’d find other versions from the Pool Regnum inside the Void. Most of them have probably upset the pre-Loki TVA and were pruned on account of them not being able to die. This is all speculation, of course. At the very least, the Void teases that Deadpool 3 is a multiverse movie.

It’ll be interesting to see what Marvel reveals about the movie in the first Deadpool 3 trailer. Expect it to drop during the Super Bowl next month.