Captain America: Brave New World still needs work, insider claims

After seeing the Captain America: Brave New World trailer from D23 Brazil a few weeks ago, I can’t wait to see Captain America 4, if only for the amazing action scenes featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), and Red Hulk (Harrison Ford).

I say that as a fan of MCU spoilers who doesn’t shy away from reading full plot leaks when they leak. Reading about a Marvel film’s story will not actually ruin the movie experience, at least for this longtime MCU fan. I’ll still go watch the movie, even if the story isn’t that great. A Brave New World plot leak from early October said that might be the case.

Captain America 4 did not test well in a focus group, so reshoots were needed. The movie premieres on February 14th, 2025, so it’s unclear how much of it they can fix. It turns out that Marvel will continue to fix the story if one well-known insider’s info is accurate. The movie is supposedly still performing worse than expected with test audiences.

Some Captain America 4 spoilers will follow below.

As with any MCU rumors, the October Captain America 4 plot spoilers can’t be verified until we watch the movie. However, about a month after that plot leak, we had reports that said Brave New World was getting another round of reshoots. That suggested the plot leaks were accurate. Therefore, the test screenings weren’t great for the sequel.

The November reshoots followed another session of reshoots that happened in late May and early June. That’s when we learned Giancarlo Esposito’s character, who appears in some Brave New World trailers, was added to the story.

To put things in perspective, the movie wrapped principal photography in the spring of 2023.

With that in mind, it’s not great news to hear that Captain America 4 might get another round of reshoots at this particular point in time. November is almost over, so we’re some three months away from the film’s premiere. Marvel’s press tour for Brave New World has already started.

Marvel Studios is changing ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ even more now because it had another negative test screening recently



(@DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/pVzCydvb89 — MarvelDCNews (@MarvelDCNew) November 25, 2024

The claim that Brave New World is still testing poorly in screenings comes from Daniel Richtman. The Marvel insider apparently said that Marvel has to keep making changes to the story.

There’s no telling what that means and if it’s accurate. We’ll have to wait a while and see if anybody reports any reshoots for Captain America 4.

If these test screening reports are accurate, I sure hope Marvel can find a way to make the story make sense. Brave New World doesn’t have to be significantly better than the previous Captain America movies, which had Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) act as Cap. But given that legacy, it has to be somewhat decent. It has to be good enough to give the new Cap a good enough start ahead of the Avengers movies, where we’ll see him again.

Sam Wilson’s Captain America will have to assemble his Avengers to fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) in Doomsday and Secret Wars. On that note, you can watch Mackie discuss the upcoming conflict with RDJ’s Doom in the clip below.