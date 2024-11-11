Captain America 4 trailer confirms one of the biggest plot leaks

Of all the Marvel movies coming out next year, Captain America 4 should be the one that doesn’t disappoint. It’s not just because this is Anthony Mackie’s chance to shine as the MCU’s new Captain America, but because the previous three stories are among the best MCU movies out there. Captain America has been one of those rare trilogies where each episode is somehow better than the last.

Then again, Brave New World can’t possibly beat Civil War, which is practically an Avengers movie. Since Captain America 4 tells the story of Sam Wilson as Cap, it doesn’t even have to.

The problem is that plot leaks from recent test screenings do not make Brave New World sound good. I say that as a Marvel fan who has read every single plot leak for the previous Multiverse Saga movies. The only exception is Deadpool & Wolverine, where most of the story stayed secret during production.

Unfortunately, the Captain America 4 D23 Brazil trailer that Marvel showed during the weekend seems to confirm the big Brave New World plot leak. However, it does have something going for it. We get a look at several stunning visuals, including a few exciting scenes featuring the new Captain America. Mind you, some spoilers will follow below.

The Brave New World trailer, seen at the end of this post, teases the kind of conflict brewing in Captain America 4. The world is facing an imminent conflict over the resources on the island that appeared out of nowhere in Eternals. That’s Tiamut’s hand, of course, which contains adamantium.

Separately, there’s also some kind of internal power struggle, with a group of villains looking to set fire to the White House and the Presidency. We saw that happen in previous trailers and clips, and the D23 Brazil video gives us an even better look at that.

We see parts of the plot to undermine President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and even kill the President. It’s unclear whether the attackers know that Ross has taken the Super Soldier serum at some point. There’s no other explanation for him becoming Red Hulk.

The clip gives us an even better look at that transformation, teasing the fight we’ve been waiting for: Captain America vs. Red Hulk. That fight will happen, with the trailer giving us the start of it.

Ross and Cap seem to be allies before the former’s transformation into a Hulk. Maybe “allies” is too strong a word, considering their disagreements in the past. But once Red Hulk takes over, it’s safe to say Cap will fight him.

Sam Wilson fighting against all sorts of threats is the main reason I want to watch Captain America 4 on February 14th. The D23 Brazil trailer gives us a few amazing action sequences. They also make me question Marvel’s logic here.

Sam Wilson’s strength in some of these scenes might be harder to explain. Just watch him fly at supersonic speed, cut a vehicle in half with his wings, and fight Hulk. You’ll wonder how strong that new suit must be and whether Sam is also getting some sort of serum.

Then again, remember that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) practically behaved similarly. He was just a man in a sophisticated iron suit who engaged all sorts of friends and foes who were more powerful than he was. Iron Man also took on the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), albeit he made himself a much tougher suit for that battle.

The difference here is that Iron Man could tweak his suit from battle to battle. As for the new Cap, we’ll have to find out where he sourced his new suit and who provides the necessary tech assistance.

The trailer also tells us that Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) might have attacked President Ross during an event at the White House that precedes the Red Hulk transformation. Sam Wilson investigates the problem, looking to find out who brainwashed the older super soldier and why.

That’s the part in the D23 Brazil trailer that tells me the leaked Captain America 4 plot is accurate. And, again, that plot leak doesn’t inspire much confidence.

I can only hope that Marvel has found ways to fix the story with its recent reshoot sessions. Whatever the case, I’m not going to miss Anthony Mackie’s first movie as Captain America when it comes out in a few months. Again, the visuals alone might be a good reason to watch it. Check the D23 Brazil trailer below.