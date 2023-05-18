Captain America 4 set photos reveal superhero costumes and an exciting villain

Captain America 4, also known as New World Order, is set to premiere on May 3rd, 2025. Rumors say the film will get a new title, but Marvel hasn’t yet announced it. Even if a title change is in order, Marvel has started shooting Captain America 4, as we’ve seen plenty of behind-the-scenes leaks so far. The newest Captain America 4 set photos tease a few superhero costume changes and an exciting villain. The latter might confirm some of the New World Order plot leaks that we’ve seen lately.

Before we show you the leaked images, you should know that big Captain America 4 plot spoilers might follow.

New Captain America and Falcon suits

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier tells the story of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) accepting the Captain America role that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed on to him. By the end of the Disney Plus TV show, we see the new Captain America rock both the shield and a new Cap outfit (image above).

Separately, Sam gives his old wings to Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who will become the next Falcon.

The newest batch of Captain America 4 set photos give us a quick blurry look at the new suits for these two characters. As seen below, Marvel decided to modify Cap’s suit for New World Order.

It’s a bad-quality image, and you can’t see the entire suit. But Sam’s Captain America costume seems to look more like Steve’s. The suit is blue with a golden star on the chest. It’s unclear why Marvel went for the change, but we might learn the answer in the upcoming movie.

Separately, Torres’ Falcon appeared in other equally blurry images. The suit is similar to Sam’s Falcon costume but has different colors. As The Direct points out, the new costume has a more comic-accurate color palette.

An exciting new Captain America 4 villain

Getting back to the first batch of new Captain America 4 set photos above, you might have recognized Seth Rollins in one of those images. The wrestling star seems to be in New World Order, and considering the nature of his day job, he probably plays a powerful antagonist.

We might be looking at one of the Captain America 4 villains, as rumors say that the film will have several of them. More recent claims indicate that the Serpent Society would be introduced in Captain America 4. And I’d speculate that Rollins is playing one of them.

In addition to the leaked photos showing the wrestler on the Captain America 4 set, we also have a video of him shooting a scene.

As you can see above, Rollins isn’t alone in the scene. He has at least two others by his side. And they seem to be performing some sort of ritual. Obviously, without the special effects, we have no idea what the scene is about. But these Captain America 4 set leaks seem to reinforce the idea that the Serpent Society will appear in the movie.

I’ll also remind you that previous set photos have confirmed that Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) will return to the MCU. She’s the daughter of Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford), who is also expected to be a villain in New World Order. I certainly anticipate seeing Ross become Red Hulk in Captain America 4, but we have no proof of that right now.