Bethesda schedule leak reveals new Doom, Oblivion remaster, and more

Just days after launching one of the most anticipated video games of 2023, publisher Bethesda Softworks has been subjected to one of the most significant leaks in video game history. Around the same time that court documents uncovered Microsoft’s plans for a revamped Xbox Series X, another document spoiled Bethesda’s release schedule from 2020 to 2024.

The document was deleted from the court’s website, but not before it made the rounds online in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. It’s also worth noting that the document appears to be from 2020, so some of the proposed release dates have already been missed. Nevertheless, these are all titles that either were or still are in the works at Bethesda.

Bethesda leak reveals unannounced games

According to the document, Bethesda’s roadmap for its fiscal year 2022 included downloadable content for Starfield, a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and an untitled Indiana Jones game. The Starfield DLC is likely Shattered Space, a story expansion currently in development for the RPG. But this is the first we’re hearing about a remaster of Oblivion, which launched on PC and Xbox 360 in 2006. Fans have been clamoring for a modern version of the open-world RPG for years, but Bethesda has been content with re-releasing Skyrim.

As for Indiana Jones, Bethesda first teased the licensed MachineGames (Wolfenstein, Quake) title in January 2021, but we haven’t heard much since:

Moving on to fiscal year 2023, the titles become more cryptic. In addition to a new expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda was also planning on debuting “Project Kestrel” and “Project Platinum,” and your guess is as good as ours as to what those are. But the one release that did have a real name in 2023 was a new game titled Doom Year Zero. Presumably, this would be the follow-up to id Software’s Doom and Doom Eternal.

Finally, fiscal year 2024 was set to be the busiest of all. The release schedule included a Fallout 3 remaster, a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo, DLC for Doom Year Zero, an expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, an expansion for “Project Kestrel,” an untitled licensed IP game, Dishonored 3, and The Elder Scrolls VI. What a year that would have been.

Obviously, the scheduled release dates of many of these titles have already come and gone. We also now know (thanks to another court document) that Bethesda doesn’t plan to launch The Elder Scrolls VI before 2026. Regardless, it’s clear that Bethesda has been very busy behind the scenes, and we’re curious to see how the publisher responds to this leak.