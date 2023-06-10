Best Netflix Games: Don’t miss out on these great free games

In November 2021, Netflix branched out into the world of mobile games. Everyone with a Netflix subscription suddenly had free access to a small selection of mobile games they could download free of charge. Nearly two years later, the initiative has expanded significantly to include over 60 titles, with even more on the way.

Some of you might have only tried out a few Netflix Games, while many of you likely didn’t even know these free games existed. Whichever camp you fall in, we’re here to help with a list of the best Netflix Games you can download and play right now.

Best Netflix Games for iOS and Android

We’ll update this list over time as more games are added, but these are the best Netflix Games currently available on iOS and Android devices:

Asphalt Xtreme

Although I’m sure there are plenty that I’ve missed out on over the years, finding a compelling racing game on the App Store or Google Play can be a challenge. That’s why I was so excited to see Netflix was bringing Gameloft’s Asphalt Xtreme back from the dead in 2021. This racing game is packed with cars you can tune and upgrade, and Netflix has even released a major update for the game that added a new map and a new season.

Immortality

One of the most unique games of the last few years, Immortality tasks you with solving the mystery of a vanished celebrity by poring over hours of footage from her unreleased movies and finding clues about her fate. This is the latest full-motion video (FMV) game from Sam Barlow, who previously wrote and directed Her Story and Telling Lies.

Into the Breach

Into the Breach is now over five years old, but it’s still one of the best turn-based strategy games on any device. The game is set in a future where humanity is threatened by giant creatures called the Vek that are breeding beneath the planet. You control soldiers piloting mechs to protect civilian structures and fend off the Vek. This expanded edition of the game includes more weapons, mechs, pilots, enemies, and missions than the original.

Kentucky Route Zero

Kentucky Route Zero might be the weirdest point-and-click adventure game you ever play. You take on the role of a truck driver named Conway, who is trying to cross the increasingly odd Route Zero to make one last delivery. Along the way, he meets a collection of quirky characters and falls down seemingly inescapable rabbit holes full of mystery and intrigue. If you’re looking for a narrative that will make your head hurt, download this game.

Laya’s Horizon

From the creators of Alto’s Adventure and Skate City comes an adventure game in which you can master the art of flying. Laya’s Horizon takes place in a vast world where you can fly through forests, over rivers, and across mountains while unlocking new abilities and taking on dozens of challenges. Whether you’re looking to lazily soar through the sky or beat a series of challenge levels as quickly as possible, Laya’s Horizon should keep you entertained.

Moonlighter

Moonlighter is an action RPG in which you have to manage a shop during the day and go exploring the world in search of new wares at night. As you progress through the game, you can upgrade the town to add new services, craft new weapons and armor to take on more difficult enemies, and hire a part-time worker to cover your shop when you’re away.

Poinpy

In Poinpy, a vertical climbing game from the creator of Downwell, your only goal is to reach new heights. You bounce around off of walls and platforms while avoiding obstacles and enemies littering the world. As you climb, you’ll unlock new abilities that should make it easier to climb even higher the next time around as well as new modes.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Reigns: Three Kingdoms combines tactical warfare with… Tinder? As you unlock new characters and build an army during the reign of the Han Dynasty, you’ll make decisions by swiping left or right on character profiles. Once you’ve built up a formidable army, you can take on other players in turn-based card battles. There’s even an online ranking system.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

A spinoff of the popular old-school platformer, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is a “puzzle-action adventure” game that combines Tetris with the shoveling action of the Shovel Knight series. There are baddies to bonk, equipment to collect, and huge bosses to fight. Plus, the Puzzler’s Pack DLC is included in the mobile version for free.

Spiritfarer

Need a good cry? Give Spiritfarer a try. You play as Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, as she befriends and cares for spirits before they depart for the afterlife. Stella will farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft on her boat as she travels the world in search of spirits.

Terra Nil

Developer Free Lives calls Terra Nil a “reverse city builder,” as rather than building a city, your goal is to restore nature to barren wastelands. You’ll accomplish this with a variety of buildings, vehicles, and tools, all of which you will need to recycle when you’re done. It’s simultaneously challenging and relaxing, and it deserves a spot on your phone.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

If you were ever fortunate enough to play the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game or Turtles in Time, you owe it to yourself to play this spiritual sequel. Shredder’s Revenge is a side-scrolling beat ’em up game in which you can play as any of the four Ninja Turtles as well as April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and Casey Jones. They each have their own unique moves and attributes, and in Story Mode, you can use points to power up your character.