Best free apps for streaming movies on iPhone

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

With countless increasingly expensive streaming services flooding the market, you can only subscribe to so many at once. Thankfully, there are plenty of free apps where you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows. If you want to discover some of them, here are the best free apps for streaming movies on your iPhone.

1. Tubi – Watch Movies & TV Shows

Tubi is one of the best free apps for streaming movies on the iPhone, iPad, and even Apple TV. It has thousands of hit movies and TV series and is 100% legal. It doesn’t require a credit card or subscription, but the catch is that you have ads interrupting your watching experience from time to time. That said, if you’d rather not pay, that’s a decent trade-off.

2. Popcornflix – Movies & TV

Popcornflix offers “hundreds and hundreds” of free feature-length movies and TV shows on your iPhone and iPad. Considered one of the best free apps for streaming movies on your smartphone, it makes it really easy to browse and select movies, including independent titles. It doesn’t require a subscription, and there’s no limit on how many movies you can watch.

3. Vudu – Movies & TV

Vudu is another app for those that enjoy watching movies and TV shows for free. The platform also offers choices to rent or buy content, but if you’re okay with watching ads, you can check their Free category to find thousands of titles to watch without a subscription.

4. Crackle – Movies & TV

Crackle also offers movies, TV shows, and originals on your favorite devices. By setting up a free account to see fewer ads, you can start a movie on your iPhone and pick up where you left off on any device. You can filter genres and create a Watch Later list without needing to pay a dollar.

5. The Roku Channel

Roku, which is currently betting on its own Smart TV experience, offers one of the best free apps for streaming movies on your iPhone with The Roku Channel. When scrolling to the bottom of the app, you can find all the free movies this app offers. In addition, you can also use the live TV area with channels that play movies all day.