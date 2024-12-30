Apple TV+ will be completely free during the first weekend of 2025

After a few teases in the past week, Apple TV+ finally announced its streaming service will be completely free from January 4 to January 5, 2025. While the streamer has already offered some shows for free to lure new subscribers, this is the first time Apple gives an all-access deal to everyone.

With that, as long as you have an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, smart TV, or gaming console with the Apple TV app, you’ll be able to watch any of the shows, movies, and documentaries available on the platform.

This one-time only offer is great for those who want to catch up on a show they stopped watching because they canceled their Apple TV+ subscription. In addition, this is a great way to make some old subscribers rejoin the streaming service, as Apple TV+ will kick off the new year with 3 must-watch series in January.

Launched on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ is home to Apple’s original TV shows, movies, and documentaries. With an award-winning catalog, users can stream high-quality shows on their Apple devices, selected smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 535 wins and 2,450 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy Ted Lasso and Oscar Best Picture winner CODA.

Even with a recent price hike, Apple TV+ is one of the cheaper streaming services available and doesn’t include ads. For example, Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu have good ad offerings, but even with that, they’re not as cheap as Apple’s streaming service.

The streaming gets even more enticing when combining it with an Apple One subscription, which will give you access to at least Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud+. Other plans include more cloud storage, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and family sharing.