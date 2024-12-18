Apple TV+ is bringing back Vince Vaughn’s wacky detective comedy for Season 2

All things considered, Apple TV+ has enjoyed quite a run this year, cranking out a slew of new TV hits ranging from Dark Matter and Presumed Innocent to global fare like La Maison — as well as a third show from the MVP of Apple TV+ himself, Bill Lawrence. That new show, Vince Vaughn’s detective comedy Bad Monkey, followed Lawrence’s previous outings for the iPhone maker’s streaming service, which started with Ted Lasso and then continued with the Jason Segel-led therapy comedy Shrinking.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, the show stars Vaughn as a motormouthed ex-Miami PD detective who loves the ladies and has a problem with authority. I’ve previously described Bad Monkey as the Florida Man of TV shows, on account of its over-the-top story, wacky characters, bright tropical colors, and Sunshine State idiosyncrasies — a formula that enough of you apparently found sufficiently entertaining, because Apple has decided to bring the show back for another season.

Apple made the announcement on Tuesday, the day after revealing another of its hit shows, Silo, would be returning as well. “I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer,” Bad Monkey showrunner and executive producer Bill Lawrence said about the renewal. “To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life.”

In the show, Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, who’s working as a health inspector in the Florida Keys after getting bounced from the Miami Police Department. The story gets rolling in the most Florida way imaginable, with a severed human arm that gets fished out of the water by unsuspecting tourists. Yancy smells an opportunity to get his old job back by solving what looks like a murder. Never mind the implications of that extended middle finger on the severed arm, the discovery of which sets the whole crazy train ride in motion.