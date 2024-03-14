Apple Sports app gets MLB and NCAA support in first major update

Last month, Apple unveiled its Sports app, which promises to show real-time scores, stats, and more for sports aficionados. Now, the app is getting its first major update.

With version 1.1, Apple Sports adds Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments for real-time updates, in addition to MLB season with play-by-play updates, betting odds, box scores, and more for your favorite teams. This update also shows final scores sorted by league.

Apple says Sports is designed for speed and simplicity by using personalized experience to put users’ favorite leagues and teams from and center.

In the future, this app will include NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons. Apple says this app gives fans ”a simple and fast way to stay up to speed on the teams and leagues they love.”

They can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues. Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games, explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds, and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.

Apple Sports is available to download in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with support for English, French, and Spanish where available. It requires an iPhone model running iOS 17.2 or later.

Apple TV+ makes MLS free this weekend

This coming weekend (March 16th and 17th), fans in more than 100 countries around the world can catch all 14 live matches across the league for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Apple has revealed the full schedule of matches.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, viewers can access every MLS game with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content, and more.