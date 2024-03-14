Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Argylle Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx HBO Documentaries
Home Entertainment Apps & Software

Apple Sports app gets MLB and NCAA support in first major update

By
Published Mar 14th, 2024 10:16AM EDT
Apple Sports app
Image: Apple Inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Last month, Apple unveiled its Sports app, which promises to show real-time scores, stats, and more for sports aficionados. Now, the app is getting its first major update.

With version 1.1, Apple Sports adds Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments for real-time updates, in addition to MLB season with play-by-play updates, betting odds, box scores, and more for your favorite teams. This update also shows final scores sorted by league.

Apple says Sports is designed for speed and simplicity by using personalized experience to put users’ favorite leagues and teams from and center. 

In the future, this app will include NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons. Apple says this app gives fans ”a simple and fast way to stay up to speed on the teams and leagues they love.”

They can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues. Fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games, explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds, and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.

Apple Sports is available to download in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with support for English, French, and Spanish where available. It requires an iPhone model running iOS 17.2 or later.

Apple TV+ makes MLS free this weekend

Free MLS matchesImage source: Apple Inc.

This coming weekend (March 16th and 17th), fans in more than 100 countries around the world can catch all 14 live matches across the league for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Apple has revealed the full schedule of matches.

With an MLS Season Pass subscription, viewers can access every MLS game with no blackouts, in-depth coverage and analysis, an array of exclusive content, and more.

Don’t Miss: Apple Sports is Apple’s first new iPhone app of 2024

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News