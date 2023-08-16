Apple releases first look at The Buccaneers ahead of November 8th premiere

In a press release this week, Apple revealed a first look at The Buccaneers, a new drama series that will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 8th. The series is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name and is created by Katherine Jakeways.

The series, as Apple explains in its synopsis, will tell the story of a group of American girls in the 1870s who “explode into the tightly corseted London season.”

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning …

In addition to being written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, the series is directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White, who also serves as executive producer alongside BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis.

“The Buccaneers” stars Kristine Frøseth, as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Critics Choice Award nominee Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable. SAG Award winner Christina Hendricks stars in the series as Mrs. St. George, alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

The Buccaneers will premiere its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 8th. The first season of the series will be told over the course of eight episodes premiering weekly until its season finale on Wednesday, December 13.

