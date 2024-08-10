All the Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney news from D23 2024

On Friday night, Disney took the stage for its big showcase event at D23 2024. As expected, the event was jam-packed with news about upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Star Wars shows and movies.

We had already heard about many of these projects, but Disney brought a few surprises as well, such as Incredibles 3, Hoppers, Dream Productions, and the title of Avatar 3. We’ve rounded up all of the biggest announcements below, including a few new trailers.

D23 2024: Announcements and trailers

Moana 2

Disney kicked off the event with a performance from Moana 2 stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson of a new song for the sequel. Following the performance, Disney released a new trailer for the movie, which is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024.

Monster Jam

Dwayne Johnson stuck around for the announcement of a new live-action movie called Monster Jam, set in the world of the popular monster truck event.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Just announced at #D23, our title for the next Avatar film:



Avatar: Fire and Ash. Get ready to journey back to Pandora, in theaters December 19, 2025. pic.twitter.com/gZkCCsTl9x — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 10, 2024

James Cameron took the stage on Friday to reveal that the third Avatar movie will be called Fire and Ash. He didn’t share many details about the movie but did claim that the sequel “is not what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want.”

Win or Lose

Pixar’s first long-form TV series, Win or Lose, is coming to Disney+ on December 6.

Dream Productions

Dream Productions is a spinoff of Inside Out. Image source: Pixar

This spinoff series from Pixar is set between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2. It will focus on the studio in Riley’s head where her dreams are created.

Toy Story 5

Get excited for their next chapter as Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang all return for #ToyStory5, coming to theaters Summer 2026! #D23 pic.twitter.com/w5yrlbkpYP — Pixar (@Pixar) August 10, 2024

In the fifth Toy Story movie, all of our favorite toys are back to face off against their most challenging foe yet: Technology.

Hoppers

Hoppers is a new Pixar movie coming in 2026. Image source: Pixar

In spring 2026, Pixar will release a new movie called Hoppers, which follows a girl who transmits her brain into the body of a robot beaver to explore the world of animals. The voice cast includes Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, and Piper Curda.

Elio

Elio is the next Pixar movie, coming in summer 2025. Image source: Pixar

Zoe Saldana is joining the cast of Pixar’s Elio, which is about a kid named Elio who is mistaken for the ambassador of Earth and “finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide.”

Incredibles 3

Brad Bird is returning to write and direct Incredibles 3.

Zootopia 2

Hang on! We’re heading back to the animal kingdom in this #D23 FIRST LOOK at Disney’s #Zootopia2, coming to theaters November 2025! 🚗🐰🦊 pic.twitter.com/KNtbTFRE2D — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) August 10, 2024

Ke Huy Quan is joining the cast of Zootopia 2 as a snake named Gary.

Frozen 3

❄️Is there a chill in the air…?❄️

Jennifer Lee announces at #D23 that #Frozen3 will be coming to theaters in 2027! pic.twitter.com/PUKIFFvcGN — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) August 10, 2024

Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jennifer Lee announced that Frozen 3 is coming to theaters in 2027.

Skeleton Crew

D23 gave us our best look yet at the new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law as a Jedi helping a bunch of stranded kids find their way home.

Andor: Season 2

The crowd at D23 got a glimpse of Andor season 2, which jumps forward a year every three episodes to tell the story leading up to Rogue One. Ben Mendelsohn is back as Krennec, Forest Whittaker will return as Saw Gerrera, and Alan Tudyk will reprise his role as K-2SO.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

This is the Way. Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni have arrived to the #D23 stage. pic.twitter.com/MF7TAPKHy8 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2024

It’s been nearly five years since The Rise of Skywalker, but The Mandalorian and Grogu will finally bring Star Wars back to theaters on May 22, 2026. Directed by Jon Favreau, the spinoff of the popular Disney+ series has officially begun filming.

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World : Anthony Mackie returned to the stage to hype the crowd up for the next Marvel movie. Marvel Studios brought the same footage from Comic-Con, which has still yet to be shared with the public.

: Anthony Mackie returned to the stage to hype the crowd up for the next Marvel movie. Marvel Studios brought the same footage from Comic-Con, which has still yet to be shared with the public. The Fantastic Four: First Steps : Filming just started, but the cast did appear in a prerecorded video that gave attendees the first look at the team’s suit.

: Filming just started, but the cast did appear in a prerecorded video that gave attendees the first look at the team’s suit. Ironheart : Ryan Coogler was on hand to introduce the cast of the upcoming Disney+ show.

: Ryan Coogler was on hand to introduce the cast of the upcoming Disney+ show. Daredevil: Born Again : The cast of the Daredevil reboot showed up alongside Jon Bernthal, who will officially reprise his role as the Punisher in Born Again.

: The cast of the Daredevil reboot showed up alongside Jon Bernthal, who will officially reprise his role as the Punisher in Born Again. Agatha All Along: Marvel released the official trailer for Agatha All Along, the upcoming Disney+ series s tarring Kathryn Hahn, which premieres in September.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2

Production has started on Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, which will be based on the second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters.

Freakier Friday

Things just got freakier. #FreakierFriday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, is coming to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/pPlX5WvdLf — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reunited for a sequel to the 2003 body-swap hit Freaky Friday, appropriately titled Freakier Friday. It’s coming in 2025.

Lilo & Stitch

Experiment 626 has entered the chat! The live-action #LiloAndStitch is coming only to theaters in Summer 2025! pic.twitter.com/82KFLEFL5E — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch hits theaters in summer 2025, and we got our first look at CGI Stitch during the Disney Entertainment Showcase.

Snow White

“The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy,” reads Disney’s synopsis of its new live-action Snow White remake, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Tron: Ares

You’re going to get what you deserve 10.10.25. pic.twitter.com/UalPjjnvY4 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 10, 2024

Jeff Bridges popped on stage with the cast of Tron: Ares, which will also feature Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Evan Peters. The plot will revolve around a program named Ares that travels from the digital world to the real world, and Nine Inch Nails will compose the score.

Mufasa: The Lion King

After the record-breaking success of the CGI remake of The Lion King, Barry Jenkins jumped on board to direct a prequel called Mufasa: The Lion King. At D23, Jenkins introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda, who teased the songs he wrote for the film.

Those were all of the biggest trailers, announcements, and confirmations from the huge Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday, August 9.