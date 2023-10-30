Ahsoka season 2 reportedly in the works

We might not have to wait until Dave Filoni’s Mandoverse movie to see Ahsoka Tano again after all. According to prolific and reputable leaker MyTimeToShineHello on X, a second season of the Disney+ original Ahsoka is in the works. Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have had anything to say about the future of the show yet, but given this source’s track record, we’re inclined to believe this report. Unfortunately, that’s all the information they provided.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Even before Ahsoka began airing, we knew it would not be the end of the title character’s story. Ahsoka Tano, Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, will clearly have a vital role to play in Dave Filoni’s upcoming movie, which will connect and conclude the stories of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka. Presumably, Ahsoka season 2 will come first.

Ahsoka Season 2 is a go pic.twitter.com/t1ARUTbGvy — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 30, 2023

The future of the Star Wars universe is a bit hazy following the finale of Ahsoka. We know that Jon Watts’ Skeleton Crew series is set to hit Disney+ before the end of the year, while a sizable smattering of other TV series and movies are in various stages of production. But none of them have release dates yet. We know that The Acolyte, from writer and director Leslye Headland, is coming in 2024, but we don’t know exactly when.

Other upcoming Star Wars projects include fresh seasons of Andor, The Mandalorian, and The Bad Batch, as well as a Lando movie from Donald and Stephen Glover. Then there are the three movies in development — one about Rey establishing a new Jedi Order, one about the origins of the Jedi, and the aforementioned Mandoverse film. Once again, Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to share release dates or release windows for most of these projects.

As for Ahsoka season 2, there’s plenty to work with following the season 1 finale. Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) has returned home for the first time in years, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and her Padawan Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are stranded in a galaxy far, far away, and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is now on the loose.

One of the threads many fans were most excited to follow in future seasons was the mystery of Baylan Skoll. Actor Ray Stevenson passed away earlier this year, shortly before the first season of Ahsoka debuted. Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni was clearly setting up a future arc for Skoll, but the show will have to pivot following Stevenson’s tragic passing.