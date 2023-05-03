Every Star Wars show and movie releasing in 2023 and beyond

Whether you loved The Mandalorian season 3 or thought it strayed too far from the first two seasons, there are plenty of other Star Wars projects to look forward to in the coming months and years. After a surprising hiatus, the Star Wars franchise will finally return to theaters soon with three new movies. In the meantime, Disney+ continues to inundate audiences with Star Wars shows set all throughout the expanding timeline.

Below, we’ll cover every Star Wars project that Disney and Lucasfilm have announced so far, including story details, potential release dates, and more.

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 | May 4, 2023

Lucasfilm has once again commissioned some of the most talented animation studios around the world to make nine new shorts for its Star Wars: Visions anthology series. The shorts were produced by these studios for this batch: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa).

Young Jedi Adventures | May 4, 2023

This Disney Junior cartoon series (also streaming on Disney+) is the first Star Wars TV show set in the High Republic era. Young Jedi Adventures is set 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, back when the Jedi were plentiful and beloved. Although this kids’ TV show introduces a new cast of characters, there will be some familiar faces, including Yoda.

If you want a Star Wars show you can watch with your younglings, look no further.

Ahsoka | August 2023

Ahsoka will be a spinoff of The Mandalorian and a sequel to The Clone Wars and Rebels. Set in the same time period as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka follows the titular renounced Jedi as she attempts to hunt down Grand Admiral Thrawn, a villain whose name was prominently featured in the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian season 3.

Skeleton Crew | 2023

The final Star Wars TV show of 2023 will be Jon Watts’ Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law as a Jedi who meets four kids lost in the galaxy trying to make their way home. It’s been described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.” Much like Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew will be set in the same time period as The Mandalorian, which means we might see some of these characters in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie.

Andor season 2 | August 2024

A few months ago, we called the first season of Andor “a new high-water mark for live-action Star Wars storytelling.” We knew from the jump that Andor would get two seasons, and recently, creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy hinted that season 2 might debut in August 2024. It should be worth the wait, as the new season will take us through the next four years as Cassian fully immerses himself in the rebellion prior to Rogue One.

The Acolyte | 2024

Of all the Star Wars shows currently in the works, The Acolyte is the one we know the least about. Announced in December 2020, The Acolyte will be the first live-action series set during the High Republic era — specifically covering “the final days of the High Republic era.” Leslye Headland, creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll, is behind the series, which should see the light of day at some point in 2024. The series will consist of eight episodes.

The Bad Batch season 3 | 2024

The Bad Batch, an animated spinoff series of The Clone Wars, will return for a third and final season in 2024. The series follows elite clone troopers taking on mercenary missions around the galaxy. Many characters from other Star Wars projects have popped up in The Bad Batch, including Ben Mendelsohn as Orson Krennic, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Caleb Dume.

Tales of the Jedi season 2 | 2024

After rewinding the clock to tell the dual origin stories of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku in the first season of Tales of the Jedi, Lucasfilm announced a new season at Star Wars Celebration Europe. “Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more,” said creator Dave Filoni. Unfortunately, that’s all we know about season 2 at this point.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey Movie | December 2025

During its studio showcase at Star Wars Celebration Europe, Lucasfilm announced three new movies that are currently in development. The first will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey, who is now a powerful Jedi Master trying to build the new Jedi Order. The movie will be set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and though Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) was once writing the script, he says he was “asked to leave” the project.

James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi Movie | TBD

While Lucasfilm has been jumping around the Star Wars timeline since Return of the Jedi, all of the movies and shows have been relatively close to one another on the timeline. That won’t be the case for the Dawn of the Jedi movie, which is set 25,000 years before The Phantom Menace. As the name suggests, this movie will explore the origins of the Jedi and the Force, and Disney has entrusted Logan director James Mangold to tell the story.

Dave Filoni’s Mandalorian Universe Movie | TBD

Dave Filoni helped revitalize the Star Wars franchise with The Clone Wars — an animated movie followed by a Cartoon Network series — 15 years ago, and now he’s going to get the chance to direct a live-action Star Wars movie. From what we understand, Filoni’s movie will be something of an Avengers-like team-up featuring characters from all of the Disney+ shows, as well as some other surprising additions we might not have expected.

Taika Waititi’s Untitled Star Wars Movie | TBD

Many of the Star Wars projects that Disney and Lucasfilm have announced in recent years have seemingly been canned or shelved, including Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie and Rian Johnson’s trilogy, but as far as we can tell, Taika Waititi’s movie is safe. On May 1st, Deadline reported that “insiders say he is still excited about the project and committed to direct that next year.” If so, there’s a chance we could see it in 2025.

As Disney and Lucasfilm share updates about these upcoming Star Wars projects and announce new projects, we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly.