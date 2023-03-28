These new animated Star Wars shorts make me feel like a kid again

2023 has already been a busy year for Star Wars with new seasons of The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch, but fans have even more to look forward to in the coming months. One show that may have flown under the radar is the upcoming cartoon series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, but if you have a young one at home (or you are a youngling at heart), you should do yourself a favor and watch the three shorts Disney shared this week.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures looks adorable

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is an original animated TV series coming to Disney Junior and Disney+ on May 4, 2023 (Star Wars Day). Young Jedi Adventures is set during the High Republic era, which began centuries before the events of the original trilogy. During this era, the Jedi Order was far more active, inclusive, and beloved across the galaxy.

Ahead of the show’s debut in May, Disney released three animated shorts on YouTube this week to give us a taste of what Young Jedi Adventures is all about:

In the three shorts, you will meet Jedi younglings Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery Jr.), Lys Slay (Juliet Donenfeld), and Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker), as well as their pilot, Nash Durango (Emma Berman), and her trusty droid, RJ-83 (Jonathan Lipow). Master Yoda (Piotr Michael) drops by too.

Keep in mind that this series is intended for preschoolers, so don’t expect major revelations about the future of the franchise. That said, it’s colorful and cute, and being set hundreds of years before the movies, we don’t have to worry about continuity and canon spoiling the fun.

Disney will release three more shorts on YouTube in the coming weeks.

While this series is aimed at a younger audience, it isn’t the only High Republic show that Disney and Lucasfilm have in the works. Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte will chronicle the rise of the dark side in the waning days of the High Republic era.