The best Star Wars documentaries on Disney+

The Star Wars universe has grown rapidly in recent years. Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio has made five movies, five live-action TV shows, and many animated originals, with more to come. Beyond all of the fictional content, Disney and Lucasfilm have also released a number of compelling documentaries that go behind the scenes of Star Wars, all of which are streaming on Disney+. Below, we’ll share some of our favorites.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Light & Magic (2022)

The scope of the six-part Disney+ docuseries Light & Magic expands beyond Star Wars, but it’s a must-watch for fans of anything Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) has ever touched, from Star Wars and Indiana Jones to Harry Potter and the MCU.

Here’s Disney’s synopsis: “Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.”

Disney Gallery (2020-2023)

For every season of The Mandalorian, Disney has released a documentary series called Disney Gallery, as each episode “explores a different facet of the live-action Star Wars series through interviews with cast, crew, and behind-the-scenes footage.”

There have been three seasons to date, as well as an episode for The Book of Boba Fett.

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

This two-and-a-half-hour documentary takes you through the entire journey of the original Star Wars trilogy, all the way from the writing of the very earliest scripts to the theatrical debuts of the record-breaking movies. If you’re looking for a more Star Wars-focused documentary after Light & Magic, this might be your best bet on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return (2022)

Many fan-favorite characters have returned to a galaxy far, far away since Disney took over, but among the most surprising was Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. In fact, McGregor starred in his own live-action series on Disney+ in 2022, and to celebrate the occasion, Disney released a documentary to explore his return alongside Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Quite a thrill for all of you prequel trilogy apologists.

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett (2021)

Despite only having four lines of dialogue and less than seven minutes of screen time in the original trilogy, Boba Fett immediately became one of the most recognizable Star Wars villains due to his iconic armor and his unique ship. This documentary explores his lasting legacy, prior to his return in his own original series, The Book of Boba Fett.