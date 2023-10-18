The best Marvel documentaries on Disney+

One of the best reasons to pay for a Disney+ subscription is the streaming service’s unbeatable collection of Marvel movies. There are a few missing titles, but you could watch nearly the entire MCU from start to finish on Disney+. But the movies and shows are only part of what the service has to offer. There are also tons of Marvel documentaries available on Disney+, and in case you missed them, we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch below.

Stan Lee (2023)

If you’re a fan of Marvel Comics or the MCU, you’re undoubtedly familiar with Stan Lee, who co-created all of Marvel’s most well-known characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. Stan Lee is the official documentary film about the life and career of the legendary comic book writer, full of footage you’ve likely never seen before.

Disney notes that the Stan Lee documentary uses “only archival material—from personal home video, interviews and audio recordings.” If you want to know more about the man behind many of your favorite heroes, this is a great place to start.

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever (2023)

Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (The Mandalorian, Oppenheimer) has been working with director Ryan Coogler since his debut feature film, Fruitvale Station. In this three-episode series, Göransson and Coogler take us behind the scenes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the two team up once again to bring Wakanda to life through music.

Both Göransson and Coogler have been on their own separate but equally impressive meteoric rises since Fruitvale Station hit theaters in 2013, and it’s thrilling to see the two bringing all their experience and mastery to a Marvel Studios sequel.

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

According to Disney, this documentary special “explores the power of identity behind the iconic Super Heroes we know and love today.” It’s a fascinating examination of our relationship with the masked heroes that populate Marvel Comics and the MCU. As Disney explains, these characters and their stories “have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are.”

Marvel 75 Years: From Pulp to Pop! (2014)

Marvel celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2014, and to mark the occasion, ABC aired a special one-hour documentary that explores the company’s ascent from a small publishing company to one of the biggest brands in the world. From Pulp to Pop also features exclusive interviews with Stan Lee and Neal Kirby, son of legendary comic book artist Jack Kirby.

Marvel Studios: Assembled (2021-2023)

Whether you’re a fan of the MCU or not, the scope of this seemingly neverending project is undeniably impressive. Marvel Studios has produced 32 movies in the last 15 years, with a 33rd (The Marvels) set to hit theaters in November. If you want to know more about how these movies are made while getting exclusive interviews from the cast and crew, the Marvel Studios: Assembled docuseries is tough to beat. Marvel Studios has released an episode for every recent project, from WandaVision and Black Widow to Guardians Vol. 3 and Secret Invasion.