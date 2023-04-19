Agatha: Coven of Chaos character and plot details leaked by Patti LuPone

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Step aside, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland — there’s a new spoiler in town. Marvel Studios is notoriously secretive about all of its upcoming projects. Broadway legend Patti LuPone clearly did not get the memo, though, as the Agatha: Coven of Chaos star unleashed a tidal wave of new information about the Disney Plus series in a recent interview.

New Coven of Chaos details revealed

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, LuPone confirmed that she will be playing Lilia Calderu in the MCU. In the comics, Lilia was an adversary of Doctor Strange and the keeper of the Book of Cagliostro (which appeared in Doctor Strange and What If…?).

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world,” she said when asked about her role in the show. “I researched her, and she’s hot. She’s really hot! She’s got a great body, raven hair. And I didn’t know there were witches; I don’t know anything about the Marvel world, but there are witches in the Marvel world, and so we are a coven of witches. And the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and the familiar, if anyone knows Heartstopper, is Joe Locke. And then Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and myself.”

LuPone went on to explain that the Lilia Calderu in Agatha: Coven of Chaos is “a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.”

As for a release date, LuPone thinks it will be out in 2024, but revealed that they are not done shooting yet. Marvel initially planned to launch the show this fall, but Kevin Feige has made it clear that the studio plans to slow down its aggressive pace.

Deadline first reported on LuPone’s addition to the cast last December, but details about her role were being kept under wraps. Needless to say, Feige won’t be too pleased about LuPone spilling the beans about Agatha, but we certainly don’t mind.

You can watch LuPone’s full appearance on The View below: