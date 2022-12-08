Ad-supported Disney Plus subscription now available, here’s what you get

Disney Plus ad-supported subscription is now available in the US as the company is also raising the price for its now Premium tier from $7.99 to $10.99 a month. In a press release, the Mickey Mouse company announced it has partnered with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories.

“Today’s launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront,” said Michael Paull, president, Direct to Consumer. “With these new ad-supported offerings, we’re able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company.”

At launch, Disney Plus Basic, which is the name of its ad-supported subscription, offers the entire content catalog and key products that are also available on Disney Plus Premium, such as:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content – an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of film and television entertainment

– an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of film and television entertainment Profiles – create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls

– create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls Concurrent Viewing – stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously

– stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously High-Quality Video Formats – including, where supported, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced.

With the ad-supported plans, besides having advertisements interruptions while watching Disney Plus content, subscribers will also lose the following features:

The ability to download Disney Plus content to watch offline;

GroupWatch feature;

Apple’s SharePlay function;

Dolby Atmos.

The new Disney Plus Basic plan costs $7.99/month. Users can also subscribe to a bundle to also have Hulu and ESPN Plus: