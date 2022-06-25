A fan-favorite Netflix reality show just got renewed for seasons 6 and 7

Most Netflix original shows tend to get the ax from the streamer around Seasons 3 or, in rare cases, a fourth season of the series. But not when it comes to the glamorous real estate ladies of Selling Sunset, the guilty pleasure Netflix show that just got picked up by the streamer for two more seasons (#s 6 and 7).

Name almost any Netflix show you can think of, and chances are its run has ended at least two and probably three seasons behind where Selling Sunset will be once Season 7 rolls around. And not only that — this dishy, buzz-worthy show that celebrates the wealth porn of the 1 percenters has already inspired two spinoffs (Selling Tampa, and Selling the O.C.).

Will there be a season 6 of Selling Sunset?

Netflix announced on Thursday that its Emmy-nominated docusoap will have at least two more seasons. And not only that — production is set to get underway later this summer.

The show takes place amid the high-end world of LA real estate, and it follows the successful female realtors who work together at The Oppenheim Group, an agency where the competition is cutthroat and the gorgeous surroundings of the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip belie the hard work required to “make it.”

Moreover, Netflix announced the Selling Sunset news in tandem with the announcement of a slew of other new show details. They include premiere dates for several real estate-themed series coming to the streamer, like:

“Luxe real estate. Major drama.”

For those who haven’t checked it out yet, Netflix promises that Selling Sunset viewers will get episode after episode of “luxe real estate” and “major drama.”

The show follows a group of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof, who “work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.”

Season 5 of Selling Sunset currently has a percent 100 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. All 11 episodes of the latest season are streaming now on Netflix. And that total includes the season’s reunion episode, for which host Tan France (from Netflix’s Queer Eye) leads a discussion with the cast about the show and their lives today.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.