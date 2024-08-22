A Change.org petition to renew The Acolyte already has thousands of signatures

It picked up a few hundred signatures in its first 24 hours. Those 700ish signatures on a Change.org petition calling for Disney+ to renew, rather than cancel, its controversial live-action Star Wars series The Acolyte have now turned into several thousand.

“I want to see original Star Wars material be given the opportunity to thrive,” one petitioner said, in a comment left on the petition’s Change.org page. “Shows with POC leads are rare, and representation in an IP such as Star Wars can positively influence a generation of children.” Adds another supporter: “A friend introduced me to The Acolyte, and I loved it! It offered original characters, a fresh take on the Star Wars lore, and a fantastic cast.

“We need more compelling stories in the Star Wars world-building, and I’d hate to see this show lose out on a new season because of bigots preventing new adventures from flourishing!”

That last part speaks to the general consensus about why Disney+ probably cancelled the series, with The Acolyte earning a terrible 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (based on more than 25,000 user ratings). In reality, it was probably a mixture of the poor reception as well as a return on investment calculus that was made here, since the show doesn’t seem to have earned the level of audience that justified its reported $180 million budget.

As for the long-shot petition, it’s picked up more than 2,600 signatures today alone (as of this writing) and has a total of 6,068 thus far — putting it within striking distance of its new goal of 7,500. The campaign to save the show also extends beyond simply signing the petition; supporters are also asked, for example, to fill out a Google form that will assist the campaign in sending a group of letters to Disney and to Lucasfilm.

“The Acolyte opened the doors for so many Star Wars fans, new and old, to feel seen,” reads the petition’s Change.org page. “To feel welcomed and accepted by an IP and fandom that hadn’t previously been so for anyone who didn’t check off certain boxes. Not only that, but The Acolyte became a beacon for representation that many fans have felt was lacking in the Star Wars universe for decades.”

It continues: “Regardless of the orchestrated review bombing by a small faction of loud trolls, and all of the other obstacles this show had to face straight out the gate, it trended repeatedly throughout and after the show aired. It has a very dedicated fanbase, willing to fight for its continuation. It’s a story that deserves to be told.”