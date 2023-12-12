Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at its newest star-studded comedy, Palm Royale, starring Kristen Wiig as an ambitious social climber in the sun-drenched Palm Beach of 1969.

It’s a powder keg of a year, with Dick Nixon sworn in as the 37th president, Neil Armstrong taking his giant leap for mankind, and Wiig’s Maxine Simmons looking to start anew after having been unceremoniously dumped by her husband. Breaking into Palm Beach’s exclusive high society — whose ruling dame, Norma, is played by Carol Burnett — thus represents a fresh start for Maxine, in this story about the line between the haves and the have-nots.

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, Palm Royale debuts on Apple’s streaming service on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8. In addition to Wiig and Burnett, the cast also includes Josh Lucas, Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Kaia Gerber.

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Simmons in “Palm Royale” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

Carol Burnett as Norma in “Palm Royale.” Image source: Apple

Furthermore, Palm Royale joins a long and growing list of comedies on the now 4-year-old Apple TV+, which continues to rake in scads of awards and critical acclaim. Much of that acclaim is thanks to one particular standout comedy, a little show you might have heard of by the name of Ted Lasso — but there are also lots more to enjoy, in addition to upcoming titles like Palm Royale.

Speaking as a subscriber from Day 1, the Apple TV+ comedies I recommend putting on your watch list include (in no particular order):