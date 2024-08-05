5 returning Netflix original shows everyone needs to watch this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

This week, the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy arrives on Netflix, bringing an end to the superhero series that debuted back in 2019. We are also getting a new season of the Turkish series Shahmaran, which climbed its way onto the US charts back when it premiered in January 2023, as well as new episodes of Pokémon Horizons.

Netflix shows returning this week

Three years after premiering on Netflix, DreamWorks Animation’s interactive preschool TV show Gabby’s Dollhouse returns for its 10th season this week. In the show, Gabby and her cat friends go on adventures together outside of the cat house. Similar to TV shows like Dora the Explorer, there are built-in silences for kids to respond to Gabby.

Based on the Nakaba Suzuki manga of the same name, Rising Impact tells the story of a young golf prodigy named Gawain Nanaumi who embarks on a journey to become the world’s greatest golfer. The first season of the golf anime hit Netflix two months ago, and now the second season is already here to wrap up the story.

In the first season of the Turkish fantasy drama series Shahmaran, psychology lecturer Şahsu (Serenay Sarıkaya) finds herself involved with a community that worships a mythical half-snake, half-woman creature called Şahmaran, and is waiting for a historical prophecy to come true. In the second season, the prophecy has come to pass.

As the final season of The Umbrella Academy begins, the Hargreeves siblings are split up in the wake of their timeline resetting. They have all lost their powers and have to fend for themselves, but in order to take on The Keepers, they’re going to need to team up one last time. It’s nice to see one of Netflix’s best fantasy shows end on its own terms.

After decades of following Ash Ketchum on his adventures around Kanto and beyond, Pokémon Horizons broke the mold and introduced two new protagonists, Liko and Roy. The first season of the new series is currently airing in Japan, but Netflix is exclusively distributing episodes in the US. The next batch of episodes drops on the service this week.