4 new and returning TV series with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

A perfect 100% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes is a rare feat, signaling that critics unanimously agree a show is delivering top-tier storytelling, performances, and execution. Already this year, several new and returning TV series have achieved this elusive distinction, proving to be must-watch television. In this post, I’m going to take a closer look at four new and returning TV seasons that have most recently earned this prestigious accolade.

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 4 (Max)

Danny McBride’s outrageous comedy about a dysfunctional family of televangelists is back for its fourth and final season, and critics are loving it. The Righteous Gemstones has consistently balanced satire with heart, and the series’ new season is no exception. With an even sharper script, absurd humor, and unforgettable performances from the ensemble cast — including John Goodman, McBride, and Edi Patterson — this season has solidified the show as one of the best comedies on television.

The logline for the new season: “The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.”

The Studio: Season 1 (Apple TV+)

One of the most buzzed-about new TV series of the year, The Studio takes audiences inside the high-stakes world of a Hollywood movie production company (check out our preview here).

Created by an all-star team and featuring a powerhouse cast led by Seth Rogen as a newly promoted studio executive, this Apple TV+ series offers a satirical yet addictive look at the behind-the-scenes chaos of making movies. With its biting humor, industry insights, and compelling drama, The Studio has struck a chord with critics, and unsurprisingly earned a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score ahead of its debut on March 26.

Dark Winds: Season 3 (AMC)

AMC’s critically acclaimed crime drama Dark Winds, set in the 1970s Navajo Nation, continues to captivate audiences with its third season.

The series follows tribal police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee as they navigate complex investigations intertwined with Navajo culture and traditions. Season 3 has been praised for its gripping storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and powerful performances, particularly from Zahn McClarnon. And with its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, the series remains one of AMC’s strongest offerings.

Adolescence: Season 1 (Netflix)

Finally, Netflix’s new teen drama Adolescence is one of the streaming giant’s most acclaimed recent releases.

This dark TV series tells the story of a family whose world is turned upside down when their 13-year-old son is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl at his school. This show is also rather unique as far as crime dramas go, given that each episode of the four-part limited series, starring Stephen Graham, is filmed in one continuous shot. “One of our aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?'” Graham said in a Netflix promotional interview.

“And the pressures that come from all of those things are as difficult for kids here as they are the world over.”