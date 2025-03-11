Reacher star hypes his new project as ‘the biggest movie Netflix has ever had’

Fans of action-packed feature films are apparently in for a treat with the upcoming Netflix movie War Machine.

A sci-fi thriller directed by Patrick Hughes, the movie promises to deliver a blend of explosive combat, cutting-edge technology, and an intense storyline. Alan Ritchson, known for his role as Jack Reacher in Prime Video’s Reacher, is set to headline the film alongside a stellar cast that includes Dennis Quaid, Jai Courtney, and Esai Morales — and Ritchson is already promising this going to be the best film Netflix has released in quite some time (the new movie, by the way, is not to be confused with Netflix’s 2017 movie War Machine, starring Brad Pitt).

The story in this new film centers on a group of elite recruits at a special operations boot camp who are forced to face a deadly extraterrestrial force. Set against a backdrop of futuristic warfare, War Machine combines high stakes with mind-bending action sequences. Principal photography for the movie began in September 2024, with filming taking place at various locations across Victoria, Australia — including at the RAAF Base at Laverton and Docklands Studios.

It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to drop sometime this year. And Ritchson is talking quite enthusiastically about it, even hinting that War Machine could very well be Netflix’s next big hit. In a recent video chat with Wired, he hyped up the movie thus: “War Machine for Netflix [is coming soon.] I think, and you heard it here first, [it’s] probably gonna be the b- no, not probably. [It’s] gonna be the biggest movie that Netflix has ever had. This movie is gonna be a monster. This is the coolest thing they’ve ever made, guaranteed.”

That would certainly be a welcome development from the streaming giant, which has faced its share of struggles when it comes to original movies.

A slew of high-profile Netflix film of late have flopped, failing to connect with audiences and critics alike. Despite an impressive lineup of talent and substantial budgets, films like The Electric State have been met with mixed or negative reviews, underperforming in comparison to expectations. For that reason, the streamer continues to attract criticism that it churns out formulaic or uninspired content, even with major stars attached — leading to questions about Netflix’s ability to consistently produce standout films.

I have my own doubts, but who knows; maybe Ritchson’s bold comments about War Machine could be the exception to the rule. At this point, it seems like practically anything would be better than bombs like The Electric State and Kinda Pregnant.