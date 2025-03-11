The Russo brothers, once hailed for their visionary work as the directors of Avengers: Endgame, have been struggling ever since stepping outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Case in point: Their latest Netflix movie, The Electric State, has landed with a thud, debuting to an abysmal 23% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. That makes it the lowest-rated of their post-MCU projects — a streak that includes Cherry, The Gray Man, and Citadel, all of which failed to capture anything close to their past Marvel glory.

At this point, it’s fair to ask: Should the Russos just stick to Marvel and its superheroes?

After delivering some of the most beloved Marvel films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Infinity War, the directing duo signed a massive deal with Netflix to produce high-budget, star-studded action films. But instead of continuing their winning streak, their Netflix projects have felt more like bloated, soulless action projects rather than the sharp, character-driven spectacles that made their Marvel movies so special.

Image source: Netflix

The response to The Electric State (which stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt) has been particularly brutal, with most critics bashing it for being largely stale and lifeless — and for also wasting the potential of the source material, Simon Stålenhag’s stunning illustrated novel. Redditors have likewise weighed in, voicing their exhaustion with the Russos’ post-MCU output.

A sampling of some of the recent comments in the r/scifi community:

“Russo brothers have been flopping so hard since signing with Netflix.”

“All their movies are mid at best so I am not at all surprised by this.”

“How did these guys make 4 of the most iconic MCU movies including 2 of the highest grossing movies of all time and even produce a Best Picture Oscar but then continuously churn out the most lifeless Netflix garbage each starring one MCU lead?”

“Chris Pratt -> instant skip”

“Please be the end of the Prattvolution.”

Worth noting: The more than $300 million budget for The Electric State makes it one of the most expensive films ever made. Moreover, it’s not just that the Russos have struggled to recapture the magic of their Marvel films — it’s that they seem to be making the same mistakes over and over again.

Their recent work leans heavily on star power (Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, and now Chris Pratt), but lacks the strong storytelling and character development that made their Marvel movies work. Instead, we get generic action sequences, uninspired dialogue, and overly long runtimes that fail to justify their existence. The irony is that Marvel itself has been struggling post-Endgame, leading some to wonder if the Russos might be the ones to bring it back to life.

Could a return to the MCU be their best move? If The Electric State is any indication, maybe the Russos need Marvel more than Marvel needs them.

For now, though, one thing is clear: The Russo brothers’ track record outside of the MCU isn’t doing them any favors. If they want to reclaim their reputation, they either need to evolve — or go back to the one place where they’ve consistently succeeded.