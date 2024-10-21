3 Netflix original shows coming back with new seasons this week

No other streaming service produces as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare that a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We write about the new releases on Netflix every week, but we also want to make sure you don’t miss any returning series.

Anyone who tuned in to the Olympics this past summer will be pleased to know that the second part of the Simone Biles Rising docuseries is finally premiering this week. Of course, the reason we had to wait this long was because these episodes will follow her journey in Paris. We’re also getting the second season of the Korean dark fantasy thriller Hellbound.

Returning Netflix shows (10/20 – 10/26)

As often as I write about Netflix, I’m surprised to admit I have never heard of Car Masters: Rust to Riches, which is entering its sixth season this week. The reality TV show revolves around the crew of Gotham Garage, who have built props for movies and shows, as they renovate classic cars and trucks to increase their value when they sell them.

We’re about two months away from Squid Game season 2, but another popular Korean show is back on Netflix this week. Hellbound, the dark fantasy thriller from director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan), is based on a webtoon of the same name about supernatural beings appearing on Earth and condemning people to hell.

More than three months after the first two episodes of Simone Biles Rising hit Netflix, we’re getting new episodes following the legendary gymnast making the 2024 US Olympic Team to her arrival in Paris and beyond. If you watched the first part of the series earlier this summer, you’ll finally have a chance to see the rest of the story from Biles’ perspective.