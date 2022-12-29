2 Apple TV Plus shows to check out in January

While its larger streaming rivals like Netflix and HBO Max had to deal with a much more chaotic 2022, Apple’s now 3-year-old streamer is arguably ending one of its strongest years to date. Apple TV Plus continues to rack up scads of awards and announce a slew of forthcoming releases, in addition to having debuted killer titles this year like Pachinko, Causeway, and Bad Sisters. Among other highlights, Apple’s streamer was also the first to win a Best Picture Oscar this year (for CODA).

The new year, meanwhile, is just days away, and Apple’s January release slate includes two titles that are especially worth checking out — both of which we’ll get into below.

Apple TV Plus shows coming in January

Two of the Apple TV Plus January releases that look especially promising are a docuseries about the world of soccer, as well as a new comedy that might appeal to fans of Apple’s biggest hit to date.

Shrinking

Coming to Apple TV Plus on January 27 is a workplace comedy from two of the minds behind Apple’s Ted Lasso (creator Bill Lawrence and writer/actor Bret Goldstein).

Shrinking is a new 10-episode series created by Lawrence and Goldstein that stars Harrison Ford in one of his first major TV roles. The cast also includes Jason Segel, who plays a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules. Instead of listening to patients and offering his respectful, professional advice, he decides to screw it and tell everyone exactly what he thinks … leading to huge changes in people’s lives. Hilarity (and epiphanies) obviously ensue.

The first two episodes debut on January 27, followed by one every Friday thereafter.

Super League: The War for Football

A 4-sports documentary, meanwhile, is also coming to Apple TV Plus in January that should appeal to soccer fans. From Apple’s official synopsis of Super League: The War for Football, debuting on January 13: