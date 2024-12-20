Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 17 Google Glasses Apple Watch Battery Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
58% OFF: Incogni stops data brokers & spam
Home Deals Home & Kitchen

XGIMI offers exclusive Christmas deal on new HORIZON S Pro 4K projector

By
Published Dec 20th, 2024 6:22PM EST
XGIMI Horizon S Pro Christmas deal
Image: XGIMI

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

After the Black Friday sale promoting its best 2023 home projector, the HORIZON Ultra, XGIMI has an exclusive deal for its new HORIZON S Pro device during the Christmas season.

From December 20, 2024 to January 5, 2025, BGR readers can get 15% off the new HORIZON S Pro projector. This device was unveiled at a New York event in September, but we had a chance to see it in action a few months earlier in Chengdu, China.

In 2024, XGIMI expanded its 4K home projector offering by announcing the HORIZON S Pro and the HORIZON S Max. BGR already reviewed the XGIMI HORIZON S Max, which is the company’s best long-throw projector. However, the HORIZON S Pro is also a perfect match for those switching their TVs for a bigger screen or those who want a cinema-like experience at home.

The XGIMI HORIZON S Pro features the new Dual Light 2.0 tech, combining a tri-color laser and LED for a brighter, more accurate image. With Dolby Vision support, it delivers a cinematic experience with a built-in flexible stand, 360º horizontal and 135º vertical rotation.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

It offers 1,800 ISO lumens and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, which ensures great image quality in dark environments. With Harman/Kardon speakers with 2×12 output, DTS, and Dolby Audio, this projector also offers ISA 5.0 tech for real-time correction and an electric sliding cover for a seamless start-up.

This device is a huge improvement over the HORIZON Ultra because of the flexible built-in stand, which eliminates the need for additional brackets or mounts. Users can easily adjust the projection angle to their preference, even when projecting onto the ceiling.

XGIMI HORIZON S Pro is usually $1,299 but BGR readers can get it for $1,099 using the code XGIMIBGR on their purchases.

Don’t Miss: XGIMI HORIZON S Max 4K projector review: IMAX standard comes to home projection

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News