XGIMI offers exclusive Christmas deal on new HORIZON S Pro 4K projector

After the Black Friday sale promoting its best 2023 home projector, the HORIZON Ultra, XGIMI has an exclusive deal for its new HORIZON S Pro device during the Christmas season.

From December 20, 2024 to January 5, 2025, BGR readers can get 15% off the new HORIZON S Pro projector. This device was unveiled at a New York event in September, but we had a chance to see it in action a few months earlier in Chengdu, China.

In 2024, XGIMI expanded its 4K home projector offering by announcing the HORIZON S Pro and the HORIZON S Max. BGR already reviewed the XGIMI HORIZON S Max, which is the company’s best long-throw projector. However, the HORIZON S Pro is also a perfect match for those switching their TVs for a bigger screen or those who want a cinema-like experience at home.

The XGIMI HORIZON S Pro features the new Dual Light 2.0 tech, combining a tri-color laser and LED for a brighter, more accurate image. With Dolby Vision support, it delivers a cinematic experience with a built-in flexible stand, 360º horizontal and 135º vertical rotation.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

It offers 1,800 ISO lumens and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, which ensures great image quality in dark environments. With Harman/Kardon speakers with 2×12 output, DTS, and Dolby Audio, this projector also offers ISA 5.0 tech for real-time correction and an electric sliding cover for a seamless start-up.

This device is a huge improvement over the HORIZON Ultra because of the flexible built-in stand, which eliminates the need for additional brackets or mounts. Users can easily adjust the projection angle to their preference, even when projecting onto the ceiling.

XGIMI HORIZON S Pro is usually $1,299 but BGR readers can get it for $1,099 using the code XGIMIBGR on their purchases.