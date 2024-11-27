6 reasons to buy an XGIMI projector instead of a TV this Black Friday

XGIMI’s Black Friday sale has already started. The Chinese brand offers some of the best home projectors on the market, and BGR has praised its latest releases. Whether you’re looking for a fun base model or an IMAX-certified home projector, XGIMI has you covered. Here are a few reasons to get an XGIMI projector this Black Friday.

Gorgeous design: The first XGIMI projector I tested was the HORIZON Ultra. Before this model, my BGR colleagues tried other models and were stunned by them. With the recently released lineup, the Chinese brand makes its home projectors look more like furniture instead of tech.

Harman/Kardon partnership: Besides the image quality, the superb audio has always impressed me. Thanks to a Harman/Kardon partnership, XGIMI's projectors sound great, which greatly improves my experience of watching my favorite movies and TV shows.

Giant projection: XGIMI projectors can project up to 200-inch images, making any content a cinema-like experience. With the latest HORIZON S Max and Aura 2, users can have home projectors with IMAX Enhanced certification, a first for this market category.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Google TV and Netflix support: Not all XGIMI projectors offer Google TV. However, the new MoGo 3 Pro does. This portable projector is fun and budget-friendly and can be a good option for those willing to give home projection a chance.

Apple TV support: I love using the XGIMI HORIZON S Max with my Apple TV. With the upcoming tvOS 18.2 update, expected to be released in a few weeks, Apple TV users will be able to set a 21:9 aspect ratio on their set-top boxes, making it a perfect accessory for XGIMI projectors.

Easy-to-install process: XGIMI projectors feature several AI features, including Auto Obstacle Avoidance, Auto Screen Alignment, Digital Keystone Correctio, and Auto Focus. These features make using the home projectors on any wall easier.

That being said, these are BGR’s top XGIMI deals for this Black Friday. The company is running these offers until December 2nd.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

XGIMI HORIZON Ultra: XGIMI is selling this home projector for $1,359.99 (the regular price is $1,699). Last year’s high-end model is still impressive and offers some features that even the newest XGIMI releases lack, such as Optical Zoom and better connectivity features. This is also HORIZON Ultra’s lowest price ever.

XGIMI HORIZON S Max: This top projector still costs $1,899. However, if you buy it during Black Friday, XGIMI will add in a dongle and a stand, making it hassle-free to place your projector anywhere. What I like the most about S Max is the higher brightness, IMAX certification, and adjustable gimbal system.

XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro: As mentioned above, the new MoGo 3 Pro offers Google TV and Netflix app support. You can choose between buying this projector for $379 or paying the full $499 for a bundle, including the Optical Lens and a case to carry it around in. The Optical Lens offers an immersive experience that could be great for content creators. The carrying case is made out of vegan leather, and it’s gorgeous.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

XGIMI is offering up to $400 off this Black Friday. Even if the 2024 lineup is short on deals, the company is offering free accessories to tempt new customers.