Don’t pay $50 for rivals when color Wyze Smart Bulbs are just $12 each

BGR Deals readers have come to know the brand Wyze quite well over the past few years. Its claim to fame is the $26 Wyze Cam home security camera that has been purchased by millions of people. This great little wireless home camera has all the main features you’ll find in rival cameras. But the Wyze Cam is literally less than half the price. Now, in addition to its super-popular cameras, the company has entered the smart lighting space with Wyze Smart Bulbs.

These are beautiful and bright smart LED light bulbs that support Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. And as you might expect from Wyze, they’re remarkably affordable. Believe it or not, Wyze Bulbs only cost $11.99 each right now.

Unless this is your first time reading our site, you’ve undoubtedly heard of the Wyze Cam before. This great gadget packs nearly all the same features you might find in a $100 home security camera. But the Wyze Cam sold for just $26. That’s a big part of the reason why it had about 78,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Now, the original Wyze Cam has been discontinued. The hot new model is called the Wyze Cam v3. It has awesome new features like color night vision, and it’s still remarkably affordable at Amazon. But Wyze isn’t just a camera company anymore. On top of that, Wyze has used the same formula to set its sights on the smart lighting market.

Wyze Smart Bulbs are shockingly affordable

Wyze Bulbs are LED smart light bulbs that offer many of the same features you would find in a bulb from a leading brand that costs up to $50.

You get a nice bright 800-lumen bulb with adjustable color temperature, Alexa support, Google Assistant support, and more. You won’t need a hub to use Wyze smart bulbs since they connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network, so that’s an added bonus.

But the best part is the price tag, as you might have surmised.

You can pick up Wyze smart bulbs for around $15 individually at Amazon. But who uses just one smart light bulb? Definitely pick up a 4-pack instead so you can cut your cost per bulb to just $11.99 apiece!

Also of note, you can get 2-packs for $13.49 per bulb.

Wyze Bulb fast facts

Wyze’s smart LED light bulbs are awesome. They’re easily on par with leading options that cost two or even three times more. Here are the key takeaways if you’re considering Wyze smart bulbs:

Smart Wyze Bulbs let you set any mood with tunable white color temperature and colors

White hues range from warm white (2700k) to daylight (6500k)

This 60-watt equivalent smart LED bulb uses just 9.5 watts of power

The dimmable bulb produces up to 800 lumens of brightness

Control Smart Wyze Bulbs with your smartphone or voice commands

Use the app or your voice to dim these bulbs; not compatible with dimmer switches

These smart bulbs connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network, so you don’t need a hub

Use the free Wyze app for fast and easy setup

Pair your bulbs with Wyze Sense contact and motion sensors for great automations

You can also link your Wyze smart bulbs to IFTTT for use with other smart home platforms

Set schedules to make it look like someone is always home

The group feature lets you control multiple bulbs ar once

Wyze Bulbs fade on and off so they’re not harsh on your eyes

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

