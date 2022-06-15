5 home decor finds under $25 at Amazon that have shoppers obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. That’s why you definitely need to check out some of the awesome and affordable home decor finds that are available on Amazon.

If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive.

In this roundup, we're going to show you five fantastic home upgrades you can get that each cost $25 or less. Plus, there are a few bonus items at the end of the article that people have really been loving.

Amazing Amazon home decor finds

Seriously… do you have any idea how much better your kitchen would look with under-cabinet lighting? And if you think your only option is to have an electrician install expensive light strips, you’re way off base.

The Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights Set includes six battery-powered LED puck lights that you can stick to anything you want in an instant. They’re also remote-controlled, so you don’t have to worry about wiring.

Another inexpensive upgrade that Amazon shoppers have been raving about is Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper. For as little as $9.99, you can transform your ancient white or black appliances into sleek stainless steel appliances. Look how great that refrigerator looks in the photos down below!

Is there anything more luxurious than a hotel-quality showerhead? Pick up the Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo on Amazon and it’ll be like every day is spa day. You can completely transform your shower experience for just $22!

If you have wood furniture around your home that’s been there for a while, the odds are pretty good that it’s showing all sorts of scratches and scuffs. Replacing it can be expensive and believe it or not, paying someone to refinish it can be almost as pricey.

Instead, check out Howard Products Restor-A-Finish, which restores your wood furniture’s glistening finish with ease. Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about it!

Last but certainly not least, you should definitely consider giving the exterior of your house an instant upgrade with Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers. These house numbers cost just $7.99 each and they look amazing on any home.

You can learn more about all five of these awesome Amazon home decor finds down below. Plus, we've included some images to give you an idea of what to expect.

An awesome find on Amazon for home decor: Bawoo LED Under Cabinet Lights Image source: Amazon

Compact puck lights with long battery life that you can stick anywhere in seconds

Included remote control turns the lights on and off, plus you can adjust the brightness of the lights

There are 10 different brightness settings that range from 10% to 100%

Set the mood for any occasion!

Lights can also be turned on and off without the included remote

Special timer feature lets you turn your lights off after 10, 30, 60, or 120 minutes

There’s also a memory function that remembers the previous brightness setting each time you turn a light on

Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Image source: Livelynine/Amazon

Sheet measures 15.8 x 78.8 inches for a total area of 8.65 square feet

Larger sizes are available

Self-adhesive design means you don’t need any special glue to apply

Made of vinyl that is waterproof and oil-proof with a stainless steel effect

Fully removable and won’t damage your appliance’s finish

Additionally, it’s easy to trim and install yourself in just a few minutes

Premium finish ensures that the wrap will last years without any fading

Livelynine Brushed Nickel Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper Price: $9.99 ($1.52 / Foot) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo

Special design brings three different modes to your shower — a fixed showerhead, a handheld showerhead, or a combination of both

Choose from 24 different possible water flow patterns

Five available settings on the main showerhead: Power Rain, Massage, Rain/Massage, Water-Saving Economy Rain, and Pause

Oversized 4-inch chrome face with 3-position click lever

Jets are easy to clean, just rub them to remove any residue

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Price: $21.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Howard Products RF3016 Restor-A-Finish

There’s nothing else out there like Restor-A-Finish , which utilizes a finish-penetrating formula to restore your wood furniture

Also blends out scratches, blemishes, and abrasions

Available in nine different colors to match various wood tones and finishes, including Neutral, Maple-Pine, Golden Oak, Cherry, Walnut, Mahogany, Dark Walnut, Dark Oak, and Ebony Brown

Wipe it on, wipe it off — it’s that easy!

Howard Products Restor-A-Finish Wood Refinisher Price: $15.74 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Our favorite Amazon home decor find: Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers

Add style and elegance to any facade with these sleek floating house numbers

They’re made of durable zinc alloy with a black coating for the ultimate stylish finish

Each house number is attached individually

Easy installation — if you can work a drill, you can install these house numbers

Also, all installation hardware is included

An amazing home decor find from Amazon

Ripeng 5 Inch Floating Zinc Alloy House Numbers Price: $7.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BONUS UPGRADES

We’ve got two more home upgrades that we definitely wanted to share with our readers even though they didn’t make the top-5.

The first one absolutely would’ve made the list, but it costs more than $25. A Recessed Can Conversion Pendant Kit is worth every penny though, allowing you to convert any recessed light into a stunning modern pendant light in no time at all.

Check out the photos on the Amazon listing to see how awesome it looks.

Then there’s Folex Carpet Spot Remover, which is a staple that should be in every single apartment, condo, and house in America. You won’t believe how quick and easy it is to remove stubborn stains!

Recessed Can Conversion Pendant Kit Adapter Only- Antique Bronze Price: $42.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, 32oz List Price: $16.40 Price: $12.80 ($0.40 / Fl Oz) You Save: $3.60 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

