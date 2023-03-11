Click to Skip Ad
Top 10 tech deals this weekend: $20 Echo Dot, Ninja blender, $269 iPad, galaxy projectors, more

Published Mar 11th, 2023
There are so many terrific deals available this weekend from top retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. But we’ve narrowed things down to our 10 favorites… plus a few bonus deals that are too good to pass up.

Highlights include Amazon’s Echo Dot for just $19.99 and Apple AirPods 2 for $99. You’ll also find the Ninja Mega Kitchen System blender on sale for $119.99 instead of $200, and a one-day sale on BlissLights galaxy light projectors that your kids will love.

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

