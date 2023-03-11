Top 10 tech deals this weekend: $20 Echo Dot, Ninja blender, $269 iPad, galaxy projectors, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
There are so many terrific deals available this weekend from top retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. But we’ve narrowed things down to our 10 favorites… plus a few bonus deals that are too good to pass up.
Highlights include Amazon’s Echo Dot for just $19.99 and Apple AirPods 2 for $99. You’ll also find the Ninja Mega Kitchen System blender on sale for $119.99 instead of $200, and a one-day sale on BlissLights galaxy light projectors that your kids will love.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Best-selling BlissLights galaxy light projector night lights are on sale at the lowest prices of the year
- Echo Dot smart speakers are 50% off at just $19.99, which is the lowest price since ahead of the holidays last year
- Apple’s AirPods are back in stock and on sale for $99
- BONUS DEALS: You’ll find more AirPods sales in our guide on the best AirPods deals
- The insanely popular Ninja Mega Kitchen System blender is down to $119.99 instead of $200
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale starting at just $269, or you can save even more on the 256GB model
- The $700 Shark AI Ultra 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop is on sale for $499.99
- BONUS DEAL: Want a cheaper model, check out the Roomba 694 for just $179
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 with the promo code UP4K23 — that matches the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEAL: There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal that drops it to an all-time low price
- Get best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for $4.50 each on sale
- The 11-inch HP 3NU57UT Chromebooks is 70% off, dropping it to only $84.99 renewed
- BONUS DEAL: Get the Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop on sale for $372instead of $959
- BONUS DEALS: Visit our guide on the best laptop deals for more sales
- The Ring Video Doorbell 4 with 4-second video previews is on sale for $159.99, which is 27% off the $220 retail price
Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.