Today’s huge Anker charging accessories blowout at Amazon won’t last

You always need a backup charger. It’s a good idea to have chargers in different places in your home because then you can freely keep your phone, headphones, or other chargeable devices in range if you need them. Also, this makes it easy for your guests to charge their devices if they need to while they are visiting. You’re not able to do that if you only have one phone charger. Amazon has great options when it comes to picking up charging essentials. You can get a 3-pack of iPhone charging cables for under $10 at Amazon. But you can also get a ton of money off Anker charging accessories during today’s one-day sale.

You can save up to 46% on various Anker charging accessories. These are ideal for charging all kinds of devices, from tablets to smartphones to headphones and more. You’ll even have the opportunity to charge up portable chargers to bring with you. There are likely charging supplies for anybody in this sale. But you’ll have to act fast.

Anker charging accessories for the wall

If you’re in the market for a charging cube, Anker has a few options for you. The Anker Nano Charger PIQ delivers extremely fast charging. This is designed to charge iPhones up to three times faster than an original 5W charger. It is 50% smaller than a standard 20W phone charger. This provides more power while saving space. You can get the lavender grey for only $14.99 today.

If you want a standard 20W phone charger, the Anker 20W PIQ is here for you. It has a foldable plug and will charge up an iPhone 13 from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes. This has a MultiProtect safety system that combines overvoltage protection and temperature control. It also charges three times faster than an original 5W charger. Pick this up for just $11.99 right now.

Bring the charging with you

More Anker charging accessories are on sale, including the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD 18W bank. This power bank is extremely slim and provides more than two charges for an iPhone XS or Google Pixel. It’s only one-inch thick and packs 18W of charging power. You can connect it to a wall charger and it’ll be full and ready to hit the road with you in four and a half hours. Save $10 today by snatching it for $29.99.

For more power, reach for the Anker 20W Power Bank. This can be used to charge a new iPhone 13 and is only 0.6″ thick. This has a 20W USB-C port and also a 12W USB port, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. The backup power can charge a Samsung S20 one and a half times. It’s only $27.99 today.

More in the sales event

These aren’t the only charging accessories in the blowout event. Take a look below at more that is offered. But remember this sale ends today, so you better hustle.

