Today’s deals: Sony TV and soundbar bundles, digital picture frames, $79 Fire TVs, more

10 days until Christmas! You know what that means. It’s time to shop! Assuming you’re one of those last-minute types of gifting people, we’re here to help. There are a ton of great deals for you to shop today that will get to you before the big day on the 25th.

Today’s deals are packed with electronics, tech, and some great options to cross off those tough-to-gift-for people on your list. Those are always the hardest, but there’s a good amount of sales to be had if you know where to look. Where you should be looking is right here.

Here are today’s top deals.

First off, there’s a Sony TV and soundbar bundle sale that we were amazed by. A Sony BRAVIA 75-inch TV with an A3000 Soundbar is down 14% today. You’ll save nearly $300. For an OLED option, the 65-inch with the A3000 Soundbar is down $306 to just $1,889.99.

You can also buy a TV separately for a discount as well as the soundbar by itself for a discount.

A terrific holiday gift for someone in your family that you want to bring warmth into their home, the Nixplay Digital Picture Frames are on sale today. There are touchscreen Nixplay options as well as ones that can share moments via email instantly. Save up to 43%.

It’s another day this week with great Bose deals. The Bose SoundLink Flex waterproof portable speaker is still discounted to just $129 in any color. But for the first time this week, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are marked down. Save $50 when you get them in either black or white.

Looking for Tile item finders? They’ll help you look for them too. There are nine different options on sale right now.

There are huge discounts on smart Fire TVs right now. You can get one for as little as $79.99. Even a 43-inch option would only set you back $230.

Wild about Amazon devices? There’s some great Echo device deals that popped up today. First, you can get a free Sengled smart light bulb with the purchase of select Echo devices. This even includes an Echo Studio. Also, you can snag a bundle of Echo Buds and an Echo Dot for 56% off its normal price.

The fantastic Apple iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max deal for unlocked phones is still going. We aren’t sure how much longer that will last.

For the kitchen, Instant Brands has a host of discounts we’re wild about. Save on the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer with over 44,000 5-star reviews. Get $90 off an Instant stand mixer for all your holiday baking. Anova Sous Vide products are also discounted for a huge rate today as well.

One Day Only: Save on Vantrue dash cams, Roomba vacuums, and gaming gear from Logitech.

Sony 75 inch TV Bundle with Sound Bar: 75 inch 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA XR X90K Series Full Array LED… $1,996.00 $1,699.99 Save up to 15% Available on Amazon

Sony OLED 65 inch TV Bundle with Sound Bar: 65 inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV HT-A30… $1,889.99 Available on Amazon

Sony OLED 65 inch BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV: Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR a… $1,698.00 Available on Amazon

Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar Surround Sound Home Theater with DTS:X and 360 Spatial… $699.99 $498.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

Nixplay 10.1 inch Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame with WiFi (W10K) - Black Gold - Unli… $209.99 $139.99 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Lola Smart Digital Picture Frame 8 Inch, Share Moments Instantly via E-Mail or App - Black $139.99 $79.99 Save up to 43% Available on Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel… $149.00 $129.00 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

NEW Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, Wireless, Bluetooth, World’s Best Noise Cancelling In-Ear Hea… $299.00 $249.00 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

Tile Starter Pack (2022) 2-Pack (Mate/Slim). Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder for Keys,… $54.99 $39.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

INSIGNIA All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model) $89.99 $79.99 Save up to 11% Available on Amazon

Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (43C350KU, 2021 Model) $329.99 $229.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Echo (4th Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit $114.98 $59.99 Save up to 48% Available on Amazon

Echo Studio – High-fidelity smart speaker with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb – Alexa smart home… $214.98 $159.99 Save up to 26% Available on Amazon

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, 6 Quart, From the Makers of Instant Pot, 6-in-1, Broil, Roa… $159.99 $97.95 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon

Instant Stand Mixer Pro, 10-Speed Tilt-Head Electric Mixer with Digital Interface, 7.4-Qt Stain… $299.99 $209.95 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Vantrue S1 4K Dual Dash Cam Built in GPS, Front and Rear Dual 1080P Dash Camera with 24 Hours P… $229.99 $139.99 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Now Clean By Room With Smart Mapping,… $549.99 $399.00 ($399.00 / Count) Save up to 27% Available on Amazon

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with Esports Grade Performance $129.99 $89.99 Save up to 31% Available on Amazon