You won’t believe how many portable speaker deals are on Amazon now

Picture this: you’re hanging outside in the summer, grilling and hanging with friends. It’s a great day until you realize there’s something missing. Music. If you don’t have speakers installed outside, you can try to use someone’s phone. But that won’t give you the sound that you want. What you need is a portable speaker.

At Amazon right now, there are so many portable speaker deals available that you’ll be shocked. From incredibly famous brands to some unknown gems, there is a speaker out there for any occasion and any budget. Take a look at all the portable speaker deals that you can enjoy right now at Amazon. Get yours ready for the warmer weather while the sales are still hot.

Portable speaker deals from JBL

JBL is one of the most well-known audio companies in terms of portable speakers. Many of their options are waterproof, adding to the places you can use them. There are a ton of deals on JBL speakers that we want to highlight.

The JBL Charge 5 is down 22% across the board in all kinds of colors. This offers 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and it has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. With dual JBL bass radiators, an optimized long excursion driver, and a separate tweeter, you’ll love the audio it delivers. You can even charge your devices from this. Get one for only $139.95 today.

If you want one that is easy to attach to something, the JBL Clip 4 is the pick. This is a super portable design that gives you 10 hours of playtime. The integrated carabiner means you can take it anywhere. This is down 38% to only $49.95 today. For another small option, the JBL GO2 is square and mini. It’s only $29.99 now.

The JBL Flip 6 is also discounted currently. It’s IPX7 waterproof with a bold design that delivers sound quality that punches. It’s also very easy to carry and lasts for 15 hours on a single charge. It has a $30 discount, making it $99.95. You can also opt for the JBL Flip 5 for only $79.95.

For top-notch sound quality, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a smart choice. This features four drivers and two JBL bass radiators for immersive sound and deep bass performance. It has a carrying strap and is simple to pair for Bluetooth wireless streaming. Also, this has 15 hours of playtime. It’s down $100 to just $279.95. You can also pick the JBL Pulse 4, which delivers a light show while it’s playing.

Bose portable speakers

It’s hard to argue against Bose speakers in terms of quality and options. For simple portable speakers, the Bose SoundLink Flex is simple to use and delivers quality sound. It is built to resist water, dust, and debris, meaning you can bring it anywhere.

It will last up to 12 hours on a single charge and, thanks to the carrying loop, it is simple to bring with you. With ProprietaryIQ technology, it automatically detects what position the speaker is in to optimize sound quality. You can also make and receive phone calls with this, as it has a built-in mic.

It’s available in multiple colors and features a $20 discount today, making it only $129.

There’s an even more portable option from Bose that’s on sale too. The Bose SoundLink Micro can easily clip to a bag or bike, thanks to the tear-resistant strap. It’s a rugged outdoor speaker that is built to withstand a lot of use.

You can enjoy up to six hours of playtime and it has shockingly deep bass. It also provides access to voice assistants that you use frequently, like Siri and Google Assistant. This is available in multiple colors for only $99, a discount of $20.

Marshall speakers

Marshall is known for its audio quality and stylish design. There’s a huge sale on Marshall speakers right now. The Marshall Stanmore II is a Bluetooth speaker that gives you larger than life sound. You can connect to it wirelessly or by plugging into it.

With the Marshall app, you can customize the sound to fit your needs. It has a frequency range of 50-200Hz. It has multi-host functionality, so you can connect to Bluetooth devices and swap between them.

It’s not as portable as some of the other options but it isn’t heavy to lift either. Save $130 now by getting it for $249.99.

The Marshall Woburn II delivers richer sound and it provides lossless wireless sound at a range at 30 feet. It can be a portable speaker or one that you play an instrument through. This is down to $399.99, saving you $150.

More compact speakers include the Marshall Emberton speaker and the Marshall Action II.

More speakers to check out

These aren’t the only speakers to look at. Check out more of the portable speaker deals at Amazon. But hurry up as they won’t last.