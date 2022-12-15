Save big with the Instant Brands kitchen appliances sale at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Get the most out of your kitchen by making sure you have the right items. How do you know if you have the right items? When you’re able to make almost anything. While that probably isn’t a possibility for most people, you want versatile appliances that can do more than just one task. That’s where Instant Brands comes in.

Instant Brands offers some great options to outfit your kitchen with. The Instant Pot is one of the most well-known pressure cookers on the market. You can always snag those from Amazon and they are usually discounted. The Instant Pot Duo Plus is down $50 right now. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp, which includes an air fryer lid, is also discounted by $58.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice… $149.95 $99.95 Save up to 33% Available on Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1, 8 Qt with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and… $221.94 $163.94 Save up to 26% Available on Amazon

But those aren’t the only Instant Brands products on sale right now. Here are some more to check out.

Instant Brands air fryers

If you’re looking for an air fryer, we love the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer. It features 6-in-1 functionality, so it can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat. It holds six quarts, so it’s a good amount for a decent number of people.

This preheats quickly and has one-touch smart programs that allow you to customize your cooking programs. It takes no time to clean, thanks to the non-stick surfaces. With EvenCRISP technology, you’ll get a perfect golden cook every time.

This is down to just $97.95, saving you 39%.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, 6 Quart, From the Makers of Instant Pot, 6-in-1, Broil, Roa… $159.99 $97.95 Save up to 39% Available on Amazon

You can also opt for the Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer. This holds 10 quarts and has nine functionalities to it. It can air fry, bake, dehydrate, proof, broil, toast, reheat, rotisserie, and roast. It also has EvenCRISP technology.

There is a versatile range for cooking as it heats from 95 degrees to 400 degrees. Save $60 by snagging this today for only $109.95.

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer, 10 Quart, 9-in-1 Rotisserie and Convection Oven, From the Makers… $169.99 $109.95 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

More kitchen items

Maybe you’re looking for items to use in the morning. The Instant Pod is a must for any coffee lover. This has three functions as it is compatible with K-Cups, Nespresso capsules, or your own ground coffee inside the included reusable pod.

You can adjust the brew strength to make each cup differently. There are multiple brewing sizes you can choose from as well. It fits up to 16-ounce travel mugs and delivers cafe-quality drinks. Get 24% off when you pick this up for $149.95.

Instant Pod, 3-in-1 Espresso, K-Cup Pod and Ground Coffee Maker, From the Makers of Instant Pot… $197.99 $149.95 Save up to 24% Available on Amazon

Add in a Instant Milk Frother to get the most out of your beverage. This can be used for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and you can just warm something without foaming it. Use dairy and non-dairy additives for your drinks and make them the consistency you like in a drink.

It goes from cold to warm in seconds and it’s incredibly simple to use. The handle and exterior sides remain cool. Also, it’s quick and quiet. This only costs $31.95 today while it’s on sale.

Instant Milk Frother, 4-in-1 Electric Milk Steamer, 10oz/295ml Automatic Hot and Cold Foam Make… $49.99 $31.95 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

Instant Brands appliances and accessories

There are even more sales and discounts for you to check out today. The Instant Stand Mixer Pro, which boasts 10 speeds, is down $90 right now. It holds 7.4 quarts and includes a whisk, dough hook, and mixing paddle.

Instant Stand Mixer Pro, 10-Speed Tilt-Head Electric Mixer with Digital Interface, 7.4-Qt Stain… $299.99 $209.95 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon

Get yourself an extra stainless steel pot for your Instant Pot. The extra pot that holds 8 quarts is only $21.60. You can also snag an Instant HEPA Quiet Air Purifier. It filters up to 1,140 sq. ft. per hour and captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, and mold. It’s down 9% in price.

Instant Pot IP-Stainless Steel Inner Pot 8Qt Genuine Stainless Steel Inner Cooking Pot - 8 Quar… $39.95 $21.60 Save up to 46% Available on Amazon