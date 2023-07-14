Today’s deals: Last-chance Prime Day deals, $4 smart plugs, Apple AirTag sale, OLED TVs, more

Everyone knows that “Prime Day” is really “Prime Week,” and we rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals you can still shop now. Beyond that, you can also get best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa for just $4.25 each in a 4-pack. OLED TVs and Apple AirTag trackers are also on sale, plus there’s so much more to cover.
In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, July 14.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: OLED smart TVs from Sony and Samsung are on sale
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds crush AirPods Pro, and they have a rare $70 discount right now
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale with a huge 18% discount
- Super popular KMC smart plugs with Google Assistant and Alexa are down to $4.25 each when you buy a 4-pack
- FIRST NEW AMAZON DEVICE DEALS SINCE PRIME DAY: Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are each over 40% off!
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- 🍎 TOP APPLE SALES
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99
- AirPods 3 are $149
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off at $88.99 (that’s only $22.25 each)
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for only $249.99
- Save $99 on the iPad mini
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to a new all-time low price of $749.99
- Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro
- You can save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Save up to $200 on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- GE Sync smart bulbs start at just $8.62 each in this big sale
- MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller is on sale for $19.99
- Tile trackers are on sale for 20% off
- Some of the best Cosori air fryer deals from Prime Day are still going
- Leftover Prime Day Roku deals have prices starting at just $19 for the Roku Express
- Upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $34
- The Roku Streambar is also on sale for only $89 instead of $130
- Beats Bluetooth earbuds start at just $89.95 in this sale
- Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums this week
Featured deals: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Free credit from Amazon
- You can get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
