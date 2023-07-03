Today’s deals: July 4th sales, $5 Amazon credit, $600 LG OLED TV, Cosori air fryers, more

Amazon’s early Prime Day deals are off the charts this year, so be sure to check out the best ones in our guide. But tomorrow is July 4th, so there are plenty more sales to choose from. Prime members can get a $5 bonus credit today, and Best Buy slashed the LG A2 48-inch OLED TV to just $599.99. Cosori air fryer are also on sale, and there’s a great Apple AirPods 3 deal that drops your price to $149.99.
On top of all that, here are my picks for the five best July 4th sales that you can shop right now:
- Amazon July 4th sale
- Best Buy July 4th sale
- Samsung July 4th sale
- Walmart July 4th sale
- Target July 4th sale
Once you’re done checking out all those great sales, you’ll find my favorite deals of the day down below.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Prime members get a $5 Amazon bonus credit when they buy a $50+ Amazon eGift card (learn how to get the bonus credit for free in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals)
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 ANC earbuds are the best in the business, and they have a rare $70 discount today
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($57.94, which is 17% off!)
- Save $600 on the hot new ECOFLOW DELTA 2 Max solar generator with two 220W solar panels!
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- Save $100 on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Apple’s brand-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is $100 off even though it was just released two weeks ago!
- Save up to $250 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip, or up to $200 on the 14-inch model
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- Super-popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are down to just $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Save up to $50 on GE Opal countertop nugget ice makers
- The stunning LG A2 48-inch OLED TV is down to $599.99 instead of $1,300 at Best Buy
- Want to spend way less? Insignia smart TV deals start at just $64.99 for a 24-inch Fire TV model
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is back down to the all-time low price of $329, but some colorways are already sold out
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- Save up to 31% on best-selling Cosori air fryers if you hurry
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off right now at Amazon
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 9% off ($89.99) — they sold out recently, and they might sell out again thanks to this sale
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
$30 in Amazon credit is up for grabs
Here are a couple more deals in addition to the $5 Amazon bonus credit deal for Prime members that I told you about earlier.
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
