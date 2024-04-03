Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 WWDC 2024 iPad Air 6 iPhone Sideloading Ghost Shark Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: HP & Lenovo laptops, $18 Echo Pop, Lexar memory sale, Funko Pop toys, Shark vacuums, more

By
Published Apr 3rd, 2024 9:29AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

On Wednesday, we found some terrific new deals that we think our readers will love. Laptops from HP and Lenovo are on sale today. Also, you can save big on Echo smart speakers, Lexar digital storage, Funko Pop toys, Shark vacuums, and more. And Apple’s entry-level AirPods are at an all-time low of just $89!

This roundup is packed with our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, April 3.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $395+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals