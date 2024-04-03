Today’s deals: HP & Lenovo laptops, $18 Echo Pop, Lexar memory sale, Funko Pop toys, Shark vacuums, more

On Wednesday, we found some terrific new deals that we think our readers will love. Laptops from HP and Lenovo are on sale today. Also, you can save big on Echo smart speakers, Lexar digital storage, Funko Pop toys, Shark vacuums, and more. And Apple’s entry-level AirPods are at an all-time low of just $89!

This roundup is packed with our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, April 3.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon