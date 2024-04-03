Today’s deals: HP & Lenovo laptops, $18 Echo Pop, Lexar memory sale, Funko Pop toys, Shark vacuums, more

On Wednesday, we found some terrific new deals that we think our readers will love. Laptops from HP and Lenovo are on sale today. Also, you can save big on Echo smart speakers, Lexar digital storage, Funko Pop toys, Shark vacuums, and more. And Apple’s entry-level AirPods are at an all-time low of just $89!
This roundup is packed with our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, April 3.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- Save up to $100 on the HP Stream and Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Windows laptops
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Funko Pop toys and figures are on sale, with 4 pages of deals to check out
- 🏆 My favorite new ultra-premium robot vacuum and mop is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $200 off thanks to a launch sale
- Find out what makes it so great in my Narwal Freo X Ultra review
- Shark vacuums and mops are on sale starting at only $59.99
- Save big on Lexar microSD cars, SSDs, and more
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $89 at Amazon and Walmart — that’s an all-time low price
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $50 off at $199
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204, but only one colorway is still discounted
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra is down to $498 renewed — with a working blood oxygen sensor
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is a crazy deal for one of the best VR headsets out there
- Refurbished Echo smart speakers and smart displays are on sale starting at $17.99 for the Echo Pop
- Give your home Wi-Fi a huge boost with TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh systems starting at $59.99
- There’s a massive sale right now with 20 pages of deals on sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more
- Nooie smart plugs with support for Alexa and Google are only $3.75 when you buy a 4-pack
- Get the meross Smart Garage Door Controller for just $44.99 on sale — it works with Apple HomeKit/Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and more
- Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale at the best prices of the year
- The new and improved RENPHO weight & body composition scale is $10 off at $24.99
- Save big on KitchenAid stand mixers and accessories
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- Braun electric razors are up to 20% off
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs
- Keurig coffee makers are on sale starting at $69.99
- DEWALT power tools start at $99 in this sale